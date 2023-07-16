Lately we've been mentioning signs that "you might be from New Orleans if…"
Gordon Russell, of New Orleans, this paper's investigative editor, posted this gem on Twitter a few days ago:
"Very local tweet: While jogging this morning, I passed a woman who was watering her beautifully landscaped pothole."
American hero
Ron Swoboda, of New Orleans, tells this story of survival:
"Hearing The New York Times dissolved their sports department brought a story to mind.
"Back in the late 1970s I met Jack Downey of Hartford, Connecticut, for the first time at party for him after he was released from a Chinese prison.
"Out of Yale Jack had joined the CIA, and on his first mission flying along the Chinese border his crew was shot down.
"He was one of the few survivors, and found himself facing 20 years in jail. He survived that time as well, in no small part due to friends of his who sent him the Times sports section every day he was confined.
"It was the only outside reading the Chinese allowed, and from the Times’ complete and extensive sports writing Jack could extrapolate other important information, like what president threw out the first pitch or when the U.S. landed men on the moon.
"After his imprisonment (which made him the longest-held prisoner of war in U.S. history), Jack was able to organize his life, finishing his law degree and serving as a judge in Connecticut.
"Gone for a good while now, Jack Downey’s story is one I’ve never forgotten."
Glamorous mechanic
We recently told of a lady who gained the admiration (and later married) her boyfriend by pushing his old car in her high heels.
Loretta Toussant, of Baton Rouge, has a similar story:
"The first car I bought on my own was a 1980 metallic sky blue Fiat Spyder convertible.
"A cousin and I were out clubbing in New Orleans when the car wouldn’t start!
"My daddy was a mechanic, so I knew what to do. I hopped out in my strapless party dress and popped the hood.
"A gentleman passing by offered to help. I handed him a rag and told him to hold it over the carburetor. I hit the clutch, turned the switch, and voila, she cranked right up!
"I thanked the gentleman, let down the hood, and off to the next nightclub we went!"
Special People Dept.
- Mary Lee Ourso, of Plaquemine, celebrates her 90th birthday Monday, July 17. She was owner/operator of The Fashionette beauty parlor for 52 years.
- Ernie and Rosemary Balfantz, of Maurepas, celebrated their 50th anniversary Friday, July 14. Both were teachers and coaches at Maurepas High School for many years.
Let's be Frank…
Another tale of fun at the drive-in movie:
David Meeks, of New Orleans, says, "A few decades ago we lived in Driggs, Idaho. The best, and only, evening entertainment was going to the Spud Drive-in for a movie.
"There was a giant faux spud on a flatbed truck out front, so it was hard to miss.
"Food options at the snack bar included burgers made by Gladys the cook. When your order was ready your name would be called over the window speakers, letting you and everyone else know it was ready. But for some that was an irresistible opportunity.
"We always thought it was hilarious when the voice would interrupt a scene to let us know: 'Frank Zappa, your Gladys Burger is ready.'"
Cajun groaner
Brenda Atkinson, of Baton Rouge, says, "I think it's time for a Boudreaux/Thibodeaux joke."
I'm not sure I agree, but here's an old one she dug up:
"Boudreaux saw Thibodeaux limping down the street.
"Boudreaux: 'Thib, what's wrong with you?'
"Thibodeaux: 'I hurt my leg in several places.'
"Boudreaux: 'Mais then, don't go to them places anymore.'”