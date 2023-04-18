"Recent columns about altar boys reminded me of an incident with my son at St. Pius X," says Richard "Rick" Mink, of Metairie:
"Pre-schoolers would be dropped off before Mass for Sunday instruction. Monsignor Doskey would instruct the teacher to bring in the children with their drawings and he would talk to the students and place the drawings on the altar. He would then send them to find their parents.
"I was raised Protestant, and married a Catholic girl from Eunice. I had not attended Mass before my son was born.
"At the first Mass with our son, then about 4 or 5, when everyone kneeled, I didn’t.
"Then loud and clear my young son announced to the entire congregation, 'Daddy, you are supposed to kneel.'
"Needless to say, after that I kneeled every Mass until my son graduated from Jesuit High."
It ain't me, Dad!
Another "kids in church" story, this one from Mariano Hinojosa, of Baton Rouge:
"Many years ago, our pastor delivered a dramatic sermon filled with references to fire and brimstone. He repeatedly reminded the congregation that the wages of sin was death.
"My father always wanted to know if we were paying attention during worship service, so on the drive home he quizzed my 6-year-old brother.
"He said, 'Richard, what did the preacher say today?'
"Richard responded, 'Dad, he wasn't talking to me.'"
Dusty trails
"The submission about going barefoot and the melting tar on the streets reminded me of my own childhood," says Tony Falterman, of Napoleonville.
"We didn’t have tar on our highway; it was a graveled road, and the best place to walk was along the sides of the ruts created by the traffic (very little).
"There, the dust accumulated and was cool to our bare feet.
"Shoes were only worn to school and church, so a pair of high-top tennis shoes lasted a long time."
Botany 101
Thomas Murrel, of Church Point, says, "In one of your latest offerings, the reader wondered about the name of the grass stickers. They are called 'picons.'"
And Francis Celino, "The Metairie Miscreant," adds, "I remember the burrs you got in your bare feet from the grass. We used our collective imaginations and called it 'sticker grass.'"
Fontenot City
Ellis Fontenot, of New Orleans, says my recent mention of common names in Ville Platte left out Fontenot, a family name "that has been in Ville Platte for hundreds of years.
"When I went to school there, the teacher would say, 'Fontenot,' and one third of the class would stand up."
Got a cistern?
If you aren't getting your water from your cistern these days, the Westwego Historical Museum would like to have the receptacle.
Curator Loretta Persohn Brehm says, "We lost our cistern to storm damage…the lumber all splintered. We really need a replacement badly. Even if it is in disrepair, but the pieces are good and could be reassembled, it would be great."
If you can help, call (504) 340-2198 or email museum@cityofwestwego.com.
Don't go changing
Andy Maverick, of Baton Rouge, tells this love story:
"As my wife, Anne, and I were sitting down to dinner, the air in the room felt a little stuffy. So I excused myself, saying I needed to change (clothes).
"Anne replied, 'Well, don’t change too much, because I like you the way you are.'
"Is that what nearly 40 years of marriage will get you? I am one lucky husband!"
Now that's small!
Our series on small towns brought this note from Liz Treppendahl, of Baton Rouge:
"I grew up in Woodville, Mississippi. When I got to college and people asked me where I was from, I’d say Woodville.
"Often they would say, 'Oh, I know someone from Woodville, but I can’t remember their name.'
"I would then ask, 'What color hair did they have?'”