One night in Baton Rouge in the '70s, the Ike and Tina Turner Show became the Tina Turner Show — and most of the audience never noticed.
That's a story in Bill Bankhead's book, "The Greatest Shows on Earth," about the great shows in the LSU Assembly Center when he was running it — from Elvis to Liberace, Rolling Stones to Lawrence Welk, etc.
(Check out Jack Barlow's story in Saturday's Advocate for more information, including Bill's book signing at 2 p.m. Saturday at LSU's Lod Cook Hotel.)
As Bill tells the Tina story, the show was late getting started and the crowd was becoming impatient when he was called backstage by Tina's manager.
Seems Ike hadn't shown up, being impaired with nose problems, if you get my drift.
Tina was furious. When Bill asked her, "Can you do the show without Ike?" she replied, "Hell yes!"
He says when Tina "in her fringed sequined dress hit the stage bouncing, no one complained that Ike was not there. In fact, if you had asked 90 percent of the audience, they probably would have told you they didn't care…"
When she wound up her performance with "Proud Mary," the crowd stood up and sang with her.
Bill adds, "I met her as she was leaving the dressing room to get in her limousine. I said, 'Great show. No complaints.'
"All she said was, 'Told you so.' She smiled and got in the car."
Worn-out words
"Two overused 'a' words, amazing and awesome, were mentioned in your column," says Faye Lieder, of New Orleans, "but there is one more: absolutely.
"Very few things are truly absolute, but it seems to be a most-used answer.
"There are more than a million total words in the English language, with about 170,00 in current use. I think those three are worn out and should be retired."
What cliches?
Buddy Parks, of Baton Rouge, comments on a column topic:
"I thought the note about the overuse of the words awesome and amazing was terrific."
Bill Huey, of Baton Rouge, says this about our mention of cliches:
"It is what it is, we are where we are, and at the end of the day, the net-net, bottom line is: we're all screwed."
Can't go wrong
Buck Myhand, of Thibodaux, says weather forecasters at a New Orleans TV station play it safe by using only two words: "potential" and "possible."
Testing, testing…
Don Garland, of Baton Rouge, is another reader who recalls the days of TV tubes:
"I also made the trips to the 7-11 in Monroe with my dad to use the tube tester. He taught electronics and radar repair while in the Air Force during the Korean War, and could fix things in those days."
Don even has a pamphlet telling how to deal with TV reception problems, from blank screens to fuzzy images, and how to use the tube testers in stores.
Cheap and deadly
Tim Palmer, of Lafayette, weighs in on our discussion of 10-cent beer at a Chimes Street bar by the LSU campus:
"I don't know about 10-cent beer at The Bayou, but in the mid '70s when I was at LSU, The Brass Rail across from The Bengal had quarter shots on Friday afternoons.
"If I remember correctly, the whiskey was Sunny Brook Bourbon. You could get it with Coke, 7-Up or on the rocks.
"If you had too many you could count on a wicked hangover. I learned that from a roommate."
Oh yeah, right, the old roommate story…
Prehistoric groaner
Kirk Guidry, of Baton Rouge, says, "With all the interest in sandwiches recently in your column, I began to wonder about the history of the oldest sandwich.
"The answer, of course, would be the caveman who made a club sandwich."