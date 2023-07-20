Russ Wise, of LaPlace, agrees with Kay Pressley's comment in the Tuesday column — that kids have their own language:
"My oldest son called our 1969 VW Bug a 'Carswagon,' and our middle son pointed at his grandad's binoculars and asked to use the 'lookers.'
"But the capper was my sister who, as a baby, decided a salt shaker was 'Oogee Dah.'"
Call the museum…
"Guess I'm the owner of a historical relic," says Cheryl Litwin, of Metairie.
"Yesterday my 4-year-old granddaughter asked an important question when seeing the ironing board still up:
"'Bubbie, what's that?!'
"Maybe we should tour the attic to view the old telephone collection, turntable, albums — and lots & lots of Beanie Babies!"
Speaking of relics
Nic Ourso, of Baton Rouge, wonders if "kids these days know two of our great learning sources — the printed dictionary and encyclopedia.
"I am thinking that with the advance of technology, these very valuable learning resources may be totally gone.
"I hope this loss works out well. We'll see where it goes."
A Louisiana thing?
Rick Marshall, of Baton Rouge, wonders about a favorite dish:
"Rice and gravy has been a staple of my diet for as long as I can remember. I believe it is unique to south Louisiana, but I would love to hear from anyone from north of here who serves it."
Rick, without any hard evidence I'd surmise that rice and gravy is served in a lot more places than south Louisiana. Even in the "potato belt" to the north there are probably pockets of R&G eaters.
Asian dishes certainly feature rice, and many of their sauces would quality as gravy, in my opinion.
In sports news…
As an avid athletic supporter, I try to get a few sports stories in the column from time to time. Here are two that caught my eye:
— Senior golfer Fred Skelton hit a hole-in-one Tuesday at the LSU Golf Course, says "Dianne." She adds, "Fred has achieved five in his career. Rory McIlroy only has one. Maybe Fred should be in England this week for the British Open."
— Congratulations are in order for my Istrouma High buddy Walter Imahara. The champion weightlifter will be inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame on July 29 in Natchitoches. Walter has overcome a lot of adversity, and richly deserves the honor.
Growing audience
Pete Delatte continues a long-running column subject:
"Since Donald Landaiche was talking about drive-in theaters, I worked for Cox Drive-In Theater in Donaldsonville when I was 13 years old.
"The thing that fascinated me the most was when a car would come in with just the driver. When I made my second round as a car hop, they would have six people in the car."
Special People Dept.
— G.W. Richardson, of Gonzales, celebrates his 104th birthday Friday, July 21. He is a World War II veteran.
— Doris B. LeBlanc, of Francois Bend Assisted Living in Gonzales, celebrates her 100th birthday Sunday, July 23.
— Joyce Adams, of Denham Springs, celebrates her 91st birthday Saturday, July 22. She is a former resident of Baton Rouge and Folsom.
— Jimmy and Sonia Covington, of Denham Springs, celebrate their 51st anniversary Saturday, July 22. They are originally from Baton Rouge.
Work, don't feud
Tom Suydam, of New Orleans, responds to Robert Lipe's Wednesday suggestion about the congressional circus in Washington:
"I think using the Hatfields vs. the McCoys as opposed to the Montagues and Capulets to describe the current political actors would be more accurate.
"In this situation, a decades-long fight over an alleged stolen pig is more descriptive than using names from great literature.
"Sword fights, which you mentioned, would at least make the scene more entertaining — and perhaps more informing."