"I have enjoyed stories about children making up their own language," says Katie Nachod, of New Orleans.
"When my niece Lydia was small, she visited me with her mom, my sister Anne.
"When I asked her what she wanted for lunch, she replied with what sounded like 'sooko–mee.'
"I asked her to repeat it but still had no clue. After my third request, she put her hands on her hips and said, 'Aunt Katie, are your ears a little bit broken?' I had to laugh.
"I finally gave up and found my sister, who was taking a nap. I roused her and had Lydia repeat her request.
"Annoyed at being awakened, my sister grunted, 'She wants circle meat.'
"Still bewildered, I asked what circle meat was. She replied, 'bologna,' and turned over to go back to sleep.
"When you think about it, it makes sense."
Creative backing
After Monday's tales of free entertainment, we heard from Steve Gureasko, of Ponchatoula:
Another fun thing to do is go to a boat launch and watch some people try to back down the ramp.
"Also, go to a campground and watch people back into a campsite."
Move 'em out!
Warren Byrd's favorite movie quote is from John Wayne:
"I love it, and use it as much as possible with my eight grandkids.
"In 'The Cowboys,' at sunrise he tells the kids he hired for a cattle drive it's time to start, uttering his classic line: 'We’re burning daylight.'
"Ain’t that a perfect quote for just about every day of your life."
Dire warning
Catherine Altazan, of Port Allen, says, "One of my favorite quotes is from the movie 'Scent of a Woman.'
"While defending a preparatory school student, Al Pacino exclaims, 'I’m just getting WARMED UP!'
"I have often used this quote following my husband’s question, 'Are you done?'"
Going to the dogs
David Capeheart adds to tales of young couples spending evenings parked and watching "submarine races:"
"The submarine races mentioned on Friday were all located near water, but water is not necessarily a requirement.
"When I attended Texas Tech in Lubbock, the nearest lake was probably over 100 miles away, but we enjoyed watching 'submarine races' at our local tourist attraction — Prairie Dog Town.
"Our dates didn’t seem to mind. After all, the prairie dogs were cute!"
Take the train
The mention of Pikes Peak brought this memory from Edna Marie Campbell Sevin:
"My late husband was a secondary school administrator, so we had time off in July. In 1974, we purchased a new Buick LeSabre and departed Houma for Colorado, with Pikes Peak in mind.
"When Warren told the service station attendant near the peak of our plans. He said, 'In this nice car, do not drive up Pikes Peak. I‘ve made lots of money getting cars down from there. Do yourself a favor and ride the train.'
"We enjoyed the train ride."
(The drive to the peak does indeed sound like a white-knuckle experience: 19 miles long, climbing to 6,715 feet, with 156 turns, many of them without guard rails.)
Special People Dept.
- Jackulyn D. Aucoin, of Slidell, was 92 on Monday, Aug. 21, and celebrated Sunday, Aug. 20 with family. A South Carolina native, she has lived in Louisiana most of her life. She started working in 1985 as an office assistant to Dr. Neil Baum, retiring at 87.
- Carroll and Diana Harris, of Baton Rouge, celebrate 70 years of marriage Tuesday, Aug. 22.
Groaner of the Week
From Charlie Anderson, of Shreveport: "I once heard a story about a GI stationed overseas who got a disturbing letter from his wife.
"She was managing the family farm until his return when, in the middle of harvest, the old tractor broke down and had to be replaced at considerable cost.
"It was a John Deere letter."