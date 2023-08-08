"My nephew was quite a witty young man," says Steve Butaud, of Lafayette.
"He served in the Army as a helicopter pilot, and upon discharge, got a job with the Colorado state government flying a fixed-wing plane.
"On one trip, he was flying the governor’s wife, and they encountered quite a bit of turbulence over the mountains.
"Upon landing, the governor’s wife asked Mark if he was nervous in that turbulent weather.
"His reply was, 'No ma'am; I was sleeping!'”
Life imitates movies
Our seminar on great movie lines got two contributions from Frank Fronczek, of Baton Rouge:
"My favorite movie lines, both of which I have been using regularly since 1970 or so, are: 'You think you used enough dynamite there, Butch?' from 'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.' (Sundance says that when Butch blows up a railroad car.)
"And 'Sometimes the magic works. Sometimes it doesn't.'" (from Chief Dan George in "Little Big Man," when he lies down to die and it doesn't happen.)
Frank adds, "I use the first line whenever anything is unnecessarily used to excess, and the second line when things don't go as expected (which is often)."
Ralphie's double
Speaking of movie lines, Kirk Guidry, of Baton Rouge, says, "My favorite line is 'You’ll shoot your eye out, kid' from 'A Christmas Story.'
"I have included a photo of myself many years ago to let you see why it’s my favorite."
The photo is amazing. It shows young Kirk sitting on Santa's lap — and he looks just like Ralphie, the kid who wanted a Red Ryder BB gun for Christmas. Glasses, cap, round face, the whole bit!
I had to ask Kirk if that was really him, and he said, "Yes! I post it every year for Christmas!"
Fresh air station
"I followed service station stories sent by young men who were 'employed' at their fathers' gas stations," says Lucien "Lu" Cutrera, of Baton Rouge.
"I found myself in that work for room and board in Morgan City from fifth grade through high school.
"One of my favorite memories relates to Mr. Adams, a senior citizen at the time (probably my age today) and a confirmed bachelor.
"About once a month, always on a Saturday afternoon, he’d drive up to the pumps in his large Pontiac Bonneville, roll down the window, and tell us 'Fill’er up with Ethyl.'
"Then he’d reach out and hand me his car keys, saying, 'And change the air in my tires ... the spare is in the trunk.'
"While that’s still a head-scratcher today, it always ended up with an appreciative smile and a 25-cent tip."
Special People Dept.
- Dorothy Devall Pentes, of Inspired Living in Kenner, celebrates her 96th birthday Wednesday, Aug. 9. She was born in Ponchatoula and raised her family in Metairie. She was married 70 years.
- Joe Lee and Deanna Zachary, of Baton Rouge, celebrated their 59th anniversary Tuesday, Aug. 8.
Shoot that car!
We've been talking recently about stickers on cars to denote rookie drivers or those with problems that might affect their performance behind the wheel.
Craig M. Bennett, of Morgan City, likes this idea:
"Once I was watching a comedian on TV, and he suggested that every car be equipped with a dart gun with suction cup darts.
"If someone did something stupid while driving, you shoot a dart at his car. It has a flag on it saying 'Stupid.'
"The idea behind that is when a police officer sees a car with two 'stupid' flags on it, the officer stops and writes the driver a ticket.
"That should solve the lack of officers in certain areas."
Thought for the Day
From Francis Celino, the Metairie Miscreant: "By the time someone says, 'To make a long story short ...' it’s too late."