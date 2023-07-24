You don't see many hitchhikers on the roads these days, for some disturbing reasons.
But years ago, folks without much money — including those in the military — relied on the kindness of strangers to get around the country.
Charlie Stroud, of St. Francisville, tells of the incredible luck he had when seeking a long ride:
"About a week before Christmas, 1968, I was reassigned from Fort Walters, Texas (about 50 miles west of Fort Worth), to Fort Ord, California, with two weeks leave to come home.
"I stood on the side of the highway outside the gate with my uniform on, and all my belongings in my duffel bag, for about 10 minutes before a car stopped and picked me up.
"The man was traveling from California to Florida in his car. When he found out I lived in Zachary, he said he would drop me off in Monroe, because he went further east before he went south.
"By the time we got to Monroe, he decided he would turn south there.
"He wound up bringing me to my mother’s house in time for dinner. He stayed for dinner and spent the night in the guest bedroom.
"The next morning, after breakfast, he continued on his journey. Those were the days."
Don't look, Mama!
This drive-in movie story from Wanda Bardwell, of Jefferson, is actually about watching a drive-in movie without driving in.
"I once moved into the viewing area of the Jeff Drive-In. I could watch all the movies I wanted without sound.
"I was pregnant when 'The Exorcist' came to the screen. Friends who had assembled to watch it with popcorn and beer wouldn't allow me to watch, thinking it would hurt the fetus."
Don't look, anyone!
Speaking of viewing drive-in movies without driving in, Robert A. Lipe, of Prairieville, recalls this story:
"I grew up in Fayetteville, North Carolina, a tobacco burg along Interstate 95 back then. It was always associated with Fort Bragg, now Fort Liberty, which was very rough during the Vietnam conflict.
"There were several drive-in movie theaters in town, right off some of the main drags. They showed XXX movies, and one could see them right from the road. No kidding.
"If you wanted to hear the sound, you could tune into AM radio. I believe the picture was enough, though."
(But without the sound, how could you follow the plot?)
Double your fun
"A while back a lady said she grew up in Fairburn, Georgia," says Sonny Barksdale.
"She made the claim that the Roosevelt Drive-In was the only entertainment.
"I, too, grew up there, and spent a few nights at the Roosevelt, but we had another great entertainment venue that was free!
"A couple of miles past the drive-in was a hilltop that overlooked the Hartsfield Airport. (Now Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, one of the world's largest.)
"We could park there after dark, and occasionally (not like today!) a plane would land on the runways that were marked by blue lights.
"So we had the Roosevelt and the 'Blue Lights.' Great memories.
"One more thing: We had gravy over our rice at many suppers in Georgia."
Special People Dept.
- Shirlyn Bergeron "Mimi" Kees celebrates her 93rd birthday Tuesday, July 25. A native of White Castle, she lives at Magnolia Brook Assisted Living in Baton Rouge.
We've been there!
"Do you think the principle of double jeopardy applies to hell?," asks Bill Huey, of Baton Rouge, who explains thusly:
"Because after living in Baton Rouge the past two summers, there should be no way I can go anywhere except heaven.
"Whew!"
The end
Doc Chaney, of Baton Rouge, responds to Dusty Kling's pun attack regarding stories about prostate exams:
"After reading Dusty's missive to you in the Saturday column, I have only one word of response. HarRUMPh!"