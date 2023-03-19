Mariano Hinojosa, of Baton Rouge, says wife Bertha teaches English to new arrivals from Central America and Brazil:
"Recently the students discussed future employment opportunities. Bertha advised them to study, and learn to read well.
"She shared her family story: 'My husband studied math and science and became an engineer, earning a very good living.'
"The immediate response from a student was, 'So you're rich!'
"Bertha continued, 'I went to college and became a teacher.'
"Another student blurted, ‘So you're poor.’ ”
Mr. Shooter
Donald Landaiche, of Donaldsonville, tells this "remembering your teachers" story:
"The other day, I went to a convenience store to get the morning paper. Kevin Muse was one of the young men standing outside.
"He shouted, 'Mr. Landaiche, how many shots have you made?'
"I was confused until I realized what he was talking about.
"Quite a few years ago, I taught reading and spelling at Belle Rose Middle School.
"One day it was raining hard, so the class spent recess in the gym.
"Some of the students were shooting baskets. When I walked in one of them threw me the ball and said, 'Shoot.'
"I threw the ball up and it went in; nothing but net. They threw it back to me; same result. A third time it was once again 'bingo.'
"I threw the ball to someone else, because I knew it was just luck.
"I don't think that class will ever forget. I know I won't."
Happy failure
Stories about teachers reminded me of one who did me a great favor — by flunking me.
In my sophomore year at Istrouma High, my geometry teacher, Hattie Garret, warned me repeatedly I could either be class clown or pass her course.
I chose the former path, and to my surprise found she wasn't kidding.
As I suffered through summer school, I realized it was time to get serious about my education. So I did.
Angel in the rain
"I'm sending a special shout out to an employee at Rouse's on Bluebonnet," says Diane Tate, chair of Baton Rouge Symphony's "Great Performers in Concert" series.
"I was shopping for Saturday's Hilary Hahn concert in the pouring rain. I was met by Robert at the door of the store. He was making sure our shopping carts were dry.
"When I exited the store, Robert found me again, escorted me to my car and helped me unload my groceries. What an angel on such a rainy day!"
Special People Dept.
- Bill Braswell, of Williamsburg Senior Living Community, Baton Rouge, formerly of East Feliciana Parish, celebrates his 94th birthday Monday, March 20.
- Dr. Martin "Zeke" Ducote, of Lafayette, celebrates his 90th birthday Monday, March 20.
- Grace and Joe Dillon, of Prairieville, originally from New York, celebrated their 51st anniversary Friday, March 17. Grace says they married on St. Patrick’s Day so Joe would remember their anniversary.
Texas strong
Jackie Carnes says, "A friend from Westwego, a long haul truck driver, was at a truck stop in Texas in dire need of a cup of coffee.
"When he picked up the pot, he swore he could read a newspaper through the whole pot.
"He turned to the man behind the counter, saying, 'Coffee's kind of weak, isn't it?'
"My friend is 5'8," almost. The Texan, over 6 feet tall, plus his 10-gallon hat, stood up and towered over him.
"The man glared at my friend, and with a very strong Texas accent said, 'It's strong enough fer Texans!'
"My friend says he paid for his coffee without another word and beat a hasty retreat to seek more elsewhere."
Northern weak
Lettye Harris says, "My family lived in Raceland; my grandparents lived in Golden Meadow.
"Mama and Nana ALWAYS packed their dark roast Golden Key coffee when we headed north to visit my great-aunts — in Vidalia."