"Ya gotta love small town humor," says Jeanette Livingston, of Baton Rouge, who tells a story that made me chortle:
"Although I did not grow up in the Deep South, I am also from a small town, in the middle of South Dakota.
"The name of the town is Gettysburg. As you drive into town from the north, there is a large sign that says, ‘Gettysburg, where the battle wasn’t.’ ”
Great idea. Maybe the folks in Philadelphia, Mississippi, should consider a similar sign: "Philadelphia, where the Liberty Bell isn't."
Or the Louisiana community of Washington, in St. Landry Parish, could have this sign: "Washington, where we all pretty much get along."
Personal touch
"Many, many years ago, when you picked up the phone to make a long distance call, an operator would answer," Tom Douglass, of New Orleans, recalls.
"Once, when my mother, in Skokie, Illinois, was calling my great-grandmother in Ozark, Arkansas, she gave our operator the city and number.
"When the Ozark operator came on line, she said, ‘Oh, Anamama’s not at home; she's down at the furniture store.’
"She was right!"
Quaker calling
Speaking of long distance, Elliot Raisen, of Metairie, adds to our recent tale of making telephones out of oatmeal boxes and string, with an account of phones covering more than the usual few feet:
"I grew up in the 1940s in a large apartment building in New York. My friend lived in an apartment facing me across a courtyard. We also made oatmeal box string telephones."
From Bubba to Crawfish
Roger Boynton, of Abbeville (which, he reminds us, is "only 9 miles from Kaplan"), says,
"We don't have much in our phone books today, but the Kaplan phone book was unusual in that a lot of the names were the same — Broussards, Stellys, Vincents, Moutons and so on.
"Since there were a lot of similar first names with the same last names, they added nicknames to the listings, which helped a lot.
"For instance, there was Dwayne 'Bubba' Broussard, Joe 'T Mout' Mouton, Johnny 'Crawfish' Stelly, etc.
"There are not as many nicknames in the books today. Phone books are shrinking, and with cellphones you won't be able to find any soon."
Highway heroes
Faye Hoffman Talbot, of Clinton, says, "The other day, on my way to Greensburg, I had a blowout.
"A friend came to my rescue, but he couldn't remove one of the lug nuts, so we couldn't remove the tire.
"Along came a big truck loaded with every tool imaginable driven by an Ernest Hemingway look-alike. He saved the day.
"I thanked him, but didn't get his name. His dog's name was Hank, so I want to thank Hank's dad.
"My mother always said, 'God protects babies and fools.' Can you guess which category that makes me?"
Special People Dept.
Lavenia Faulk, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 99th birthday Tuesday, April 18. She is a former resident of Monroe and Lafayette.
Spooky sighting
The Advocate's Sunday "Curious Louisiana" feature was devoted to haunted places in the state, which reminds me of this tale from Oneal Isaac, of Baton Rouge:
"Your front porch stories dredged up a memory.
"My mother was born en caul (with a caul) and she saw ghosts all the time.
"One evening around dusk, we were on the front porch and a well-dressed elderly couple walked past our house.
"We all said the proper, 'Good evenings,' and as they walked past the house my mother said matter-of-factly, 'Those are ghosts.'
"I quickly looked in their direction and there was no one to be seen.
"I will never forget that memory."
Whither the weather?
Algie Petrere, of Central, fresh from a remedial meteorology course, reports:
"This is crazy weather — it's like spring and summer are in a custody battle over us right now."