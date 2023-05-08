Here's a unique take on the coronation, from Earl Higgins, of River Ridge:
"When I was in high school, college and law school, I worked at Carnival balls at the Municipal Auditorium.
"Almost every night, I would hear the orchestra play the grand march from Verdi's opera 'Aida' as the Carnival royalty did their strolls around the floor.
"As I watched King Charles and his entourage enter Westminster and proceed in pomp and elegance to the throne, I expected to hear Verdi's music again.
"It didn't happen, but the Brits could teach us Yats some tricks about how to throw a Carnival ball, even outside of Mardi Gras season. God save the king! Yeah, you right."
History via drive-in
"Watching Charles III's coronation brought back memories of Queen Elizabeth II's coronation in 1953," says Cindy Baillio Hartgerink, of Baton Rouge:
"My family did not have a TV set back then, but I remember going to a drive-in movie a few months later to see a documentary film of the coronation.
"I seem to recall that the film was in color. Does anyone else have a similar memory?"
Improved gesture
"An act of kindness can go a long way, as I found out recently," says Keith Horcasitas, of Baton Rouge:
"Recently, another driver abruptly cut me off as I was heading to downtown on Interstate 10 where the three lanes turn to two.
"My immediate response was to blow the horn at the dude, who abruptly pointed a finger upward in a not so nice way!
"Later, when I stopped at a McD's for a quick bite, I happened to notice that same car and driver in line behind me.
"Against my normal inclinations, I decided to 'take the high road' and asked the lady at the food window to take my payment for the car behind me.
"After I pulled off, I saw the facial reaction from the driver when he attempted to pay for his order.
"He gave a big smile, then a 'thumbs up' — instead of the previous middle finger!"
Riding on shells
Shooter Mullins offers a bit of history:
"Prior to 1950, many dirt roads in Terrebonne Parish were surfaced, and resurfaced, with fresh oyster shells.
"They would cut your tires and your feet, and smelled rotten for the first couple of weeks.
"No gravel or clam shells on the edge of the marsh. The shell roads were better than mud — but not much."
Substitute porch
Our seminar on front porch gatherings in the past brought this note from Juanita Coe, of Baton Rouge, recalling her childhood in New Orleans:
"In the 1940s, there were no front porches on the shotgun houses close to the river. The raised houses' front steps ended at the sidewalk.
"The steps were scrubbed clean every morning after mopping inside.
"Neighbors sat and talked before dark (no A/C then). Kids played kick the can under street lights."
Special People Dept.
Doveal Austin Essex, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 102nd birthday Tuesday, May 9. A native of Ponchatoula, she is a retired professor in the College of Education at Southern University. She is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, The Links and the Flower Lovers Garden Guild. She is an active member of First Presbyterian Church of Scotlandville.
Chill, baby!
"My sister Pam was never known for being a quiet, calm sort," says Dale Marks, of Baton Rouge.
"When something amused her, she made sure that everyone would share the experience.
"Once she asked her then-boyfriend Larry if he happened to see her driving by in a car, and if he thought she looked 'cool.'
"For years after that, whenever her irrational exuberance got the better of her, Larry would simply say, 'Pam, act like you’re in a car.'"