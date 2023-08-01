A "How hot is it?" tale from Glenn Everett
"Before college I worked in a production field for Sun Oil near Egan, in Acadia Parish.
"On a particularly hot day a man I worked with asked if I thought hell was any hotter. After saying I didn’t know, he remarked, 'If it is I wouldn’t be able to stand it, and the devil would have to let me out on the weekends."
She's no terrorist!
"Your references to 'paper or plastic' brought back a humbling memory of Paris," says May Waggoner, of Lafayette.
"Not too long after the turmoil of the 1960s in France, and soon after credit cards became commonplace, I was buying a souvenir in a kiosk across from Notre-Dame.
"When the middle-aged clerk asked for payment, I said, 'Je paierai avec du plastique.'
"He looked at me in horror and backed up very quickly.
"Evidently 'le plastique' referred to the bombs set around the city years before during the struggle for Algerian independence.
"He calmed down, and I paid with my credit card and left hurriedly, making a mental note of yet another idiom I had yet to master."
Drinking problem
"The article about the 'cool, clear water' from cisterns by Clifford Williams brought back memories," says Donald Landaiche, of Donaldsonville:
"Back in the '30s, almost every house had a cistern to catch rainwater and runoff water from the roof of the house.
"While it was a source of drinking and cooking water, I would not say it was exactly clear.
"We would drink water from the cistern every day of the week except Friday. Since Friday was a day of abstinence from meat, there was no telling what meaty critters were in the cistern water.
"When Saturday came along, it was back to our daily glasses of cool, (not so clear) drinking water."
The beat goes on
"My long time general practitioner in Lake Jackson, Texas, once told me this story," says Joan Pennington, of Baton Rouge:
"As a brand-new doctor during World War II, he volunteered for the Navy, and was assigned to a large ship in the Pacific.
"His dispensary was right next to the engine room, and when he put his stethoscope on his patients’ chests, he could only hear the very loud thrum of the giant engines.
"But he faithfully 'listened' to their hearts, praying they were all young and healthy with no heart issues."
Good Samaritans Dept.
Robert Downing, of Baton Rouge, tells this story of a helpful gent:
"I was coming out of Drusilla Seafood; Gary Rispone was coming out of one of the meeting rooms.
"As we were talking and walking to our vehicles, we saw a damsel in distress. She had a flat front tire and no spare.
"I had an air pump that runs off whatever the cigarette lighter is called these days, and filled the tire. But it still had a slow leak.
"Gary, using his Googling skills, found a nearby place that fixes tires. He told the lady he would follow her there.
"Gary is truly a Good Samaritan, who drives the extra mile."
Starch of choice
Rick Mink, of Metairie, adds to our collection of rice tales:
"I came to New Orleans in 1974 to get my masters at Tulane. After graduation I worked for what was called one of the 'big eight' accounting firms.
"At a review course following my CPA, I met my future wife, from Eunice.
"Her most used and by far favorite wedding gift was a Hitachi rice cooker!
"She cooked rice every night. I was the son of Northern parents, more used to potatoes. After about six months of nightly rice, I asked if we could have potatoes once in a while.
"The very next night we had potatoes AND rice!"