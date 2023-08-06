The Saturday jury story from Margaret Hawkins reminded Nancy Van Den Akker, of New Orleans, of her experience:
"I sat on a jury about some guys caught sitting in a stolen truck. It was a simple case, but stretched out all morning.
"The truck's owner was an older man who talked very slowly. Every time he was asked a question, he would start out, 'Well, I get up early in the morning, 'cause the air is good for my chest, and I opened my door and looked in front of my house, and I yelled to my wife, 'Honey, the truck is gone.'
"Whatever the question was — 'When did you notice it was missing?,' 'Where had you parked it?,' etc. — the answer was the same: 'Well, I get up early…'
"So the interview dragged on, the judge broke for lunch and ordered trout amandine for all the jurors, and we found them guilty — after we finished the trout."
That's show biz!
Since the trial mentioned on Saturday involved "adult" movies, Robert Chaney tells this story on that subject:
"I concur with Margaret Hawkins’s comments in your Saturday column as to the quality of redundant topics and mediocre dialogue in her perusal of said movies.
"One of my first jobs out of high school was working the concession stand at the Regina Theater on Baton Rouge's Plank Road.
"I rarely bothered to enter the viewing area. On the other hand, I had many amusing interactions with friends or their parents coming up to the concession stand. Their stock comment was, 'Bob, what are you doing here?'
"My stock comment was, 'I work here. What are you doing here?'"
That's dedication!
Mona Bickham tells this movie story: "My friend and I, gray-haired ladies using canes, were eager to see the latest Indiana Jones movie
"Unfortunately, my friend fell as we were going to our seats. Two gentlemen and a lady helped get her up and into her seat.
"She did not feel anything was broken, so being dedicated fans of Indiana Jones, we stayed and watched the film. After the movie was over, several movie-goers asked if they could help.
"The manager and staff at the Malco Theater in Gonzales were most helpful.
"At the emergency room where she was checked out, two gentlemen helped her get in the wheelchair."
Mona says they're grateful for all the caring people.
(But other than that, how was the movie?)
Let us pray
When I talked about the joy of yelling back at the screen during horror movies, I suggested it was better to do this in the privacy of your own home, to the TV.
But J.R. Clary Jr., of Baton Rouge, recalls a violation of this rule in 1975, when "Jaws" was playing at University Cinema.
"One scene has a small sailboat of children overturn while the shark is heading their way. As the shark theme music pounds, children's legs are shown dangling in the water.
"The cold-eyed shark approaches, closer and closer to the frantic, helpless kids."
J.R. says that's when he heard a lady's voice: "Lord, ain't nobody gonna save those children?"
Special People Dept.
- Ethel LeBlanc, of Donaldsonville, celebrates her 101st birthday Monday, Aug. 7. She is a fan of the LSU Tigers and The Advocate.
- Richard and Linda Rivers, of Nine Mile Point, Jefferson Parish, celebrate their 63rd anniversary Monday, Aug. 7. They were high school sweethearts.
- Johnell and Col. Howard Theriot, of St. Martinville, celebrated their 55th anniversary Thursday, Aug. 3. She is a retired St. Martin Parish teacher; he is retired from the Army.
Running on empty
The funniest item I received last week was an unsigned, hand-printed note with a Baton Rouge postmark.
It said only, "I got nothin'."