Harvey Pashibin, of Upper Lafayette, recalls that in St. Louis in the 2000s, TV commercials were for furniture stores and local car dealers.
While watching "Jeopardy" the other afternoon, Harvey kept track of commercials:
"In the three-minute commercial break, in order, there were two consecutive 30-second spots for accident attorneys; a 30-second bank commercial; a 30-second attorney accident commercial; a builder's 30-second promo, then two consecutive 15-second commercials for … what else?…two different accident attorneys.
"Now 'Jeopardy' is over. Here comes a 30-second accident attorney commercial; another 30-second accident attorney commercial; a 15-second station promo, followed by a 15-second attorney commercial.
"During 4½ minutes of commercial breaks, if I figured correctly, three and a quarter minutes were litigation commercials."
(That's awful, Harvey … you should sue somebody!)
Speaking of TV viewing choices, here's a comment from Paul C. (aka "The Kid"):
"Some 40 years ago I got cable at my house. It had 13 channels. One of them broadcasted sports 24 hours a day.
"They filled a lot of air time with sports such as Australian rules football and slow-pitch softball played by men over 60.
"Fast forward now, with a million 24-hour channels, and see what 'sports' they use to fill air time: Slippery Stairs Competition, Slamball, World Tag USA, Wiffle Ball and Roshambo (rock, paper, scissors game), to name a few.
"My favorite is the Stein Holding Contest. The stein and beverage weigh about 5 pounds, and the world record is almost 22 minutes. It is fascinating."
Speaking of sports
Our story of a young couple spending evenings in a parked car watching planes in the early days of the Atlanta airport drew this remembrance from Kirk Guidry, of Baton Rouge:
"This reminded me of a favorite quality-time activity when my wife and I were in college. We always enjoyed watching the submarine races on Cane River in Natchitoches."
(When I was an LSU student, some of my classmates told me of the submarine races held nightly at University Lake, with free parking on Dalrymple Drive.)
Crash course
"I read articles on kids following the mosquito fogger in the '60s," says Ronnie Greco.
"We lived in Bissonet Plaza in Metairie. We would do the same, on bikes, following right behind the fog.
"At some point someone would get caught in the heavy fog and you would hear a crash. That was someone smacking into a parked car.
"Car bumpers were steel back then. No damage to the car."
Special People Dept.
— Dale Thibodeaux, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 96th birthday birthday Friday, Aug. 18. She is retired from East Baton Rouge Food Service.
— John and Lynn Trepagnier, of New Orleans, celebrate their 51st anniversary Saturday, Aug. 19.
— Tom and Karolyn Gibbs, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 50th anniversary Friday, Aug. 18.
The littlest allergist
"My 3-year-old grandson William could be a future doctor," says John Weger, of Baton Rouge.
"He is very allergic to milk, eggs, nuts, and many other items. When his mom said his Aunt Kathryn was in the hospital for something minor he inquired, 'What did she do, drink cow's milk?'”
Here's Johnny!
Sandy Young, of New Orleans, says Wednesday's stories about drivers who make their own rules "reminded me of my Irish grandfather, Johnny Eviston, a real estate tycoon until the stock market crash.
"He considered himself the unofficial mayor of Newport, Kentucky, across the Ohio River from Cincinnati.
"He determined a four-way stop was for everyone else to stop and pay homage to him as he waved to them — 'Johnny Eviston passing by!'"
Revenge driving
Dave Rector, of Denham Springs, says, "Several years ago I saw this bumper sticker on a car in Sarasota, Florida:
“'When I get old I’m going to move up north and drive slow.'”