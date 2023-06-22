Walt Handelsman's latest cartoon caption contest shows a periscope, which reminded Dot Cooke, of Metairie, of this tale:
"My grandfather and father were both charter boat captains from Freeport, Long Island, New York.
"One day during World War II, before Dad joined the Army, he ran a charter into the Atlantic off New Jersey.
"It was all quiet, everyone fishing, when up comes a periscope.
"The submarine was Russian: the crew was seeking Coca-Cola!
"So the men gave them every cola they had. They received good Russian vodka in return! Good trade, huh?"
"Geaux makes me (sic)!"
That's what "recovering teacher" May Waggoner, of Lafayette, says about "changing any word ending in O to eaux.
"According to French rules, the made-up word 'geaux' should be pronounced 'Joe.'
"G has two sounds; the soft G comes before E and I and is pronounced J, (gesture, gentle, giant). The hard G comes before A, O, and U (gal, go, gull).
"English is not consistent (girl, gill,) because of all the words it borrowed from other languages. But French is consistent.
“'JOE Cajuns' sounds like Snoopy’s 'Joe College.'
"So yell all you want, but spell it right: 'GAUX Cajuns!'"
Manna from home
"I finished my last year of college in London on an internship, and made a lot of friends," says Richard Haerther, of Baton Rouge.
"One was a sax player from New Orleans, who had been there several years and married an English girl.
"He found out I had family in Baton Rouge, and started talking about all the foods he missed, especially Louisiana gumbo.
"He said he couldn't find filé anywhere in London: Chinatown, the Camden, Portobello, and other markets.
"I went back to St. Petersburg, Florida, for the holidays. St. Pete was one of the few civilized areas of Florida then, where we could get filé, Community Coffee, Camellia red beans, Louisiana Fish Fry products, etc.
"When I got back to London I went to the pub with a small box of supplies. Pure ecstasy for him — not his wife, as he left a huge mess in the kitchen. But she loved the results."
Omahaspitality
Faye Guidry, of Baton Rouge, says Omaha has seen many changes since the last time LSU's baseball team was there for a College World Series:
"One thing has remained the same: gracious hospitality and love of LSU.
"In conversation with two gals from Omaha, decked out in LSU paraphernalia, I complimented one on her creative LSU earrings. She said her daughter bought them in New Orleans while on spring break.
"At Mass, my friends were welcomed warmly by parishioners. The priest asked them stand, and they received huge applause."
Special People Dept.
— Shirley Farnsworth, of Lafayette, celebrates her 93rd birthday Friday, June 23.
— Oceania and Jacob Scardina, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 67th anniversary Friday, June 23.
— Pete and Mary Yager, of Mandeville, celebrate 63 years of marriage Sunday, June 25.
— Robert "Gus, Grampy" Gosselin and Elaine "Gigi" Gosselin, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 62nd anniversary Friday, June 23, at Fisher Methodist Church in Franklinton. She grew up in Franklinton; he is from Woonsocket, Rhode Island.
— Iris and Van Foster, of Denham Springs, celebrate 52 years of marriage Sunday, June 25. She is a retired insurance clerk; he is retired from the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
— Charles and Louann Stone, formerly of Covington, now in Opelika, Alabama, celebrate 50 years of marriage Sunday, June 25. He is originally from Metairie, she is from Crystal Lake, Illinois. They met while serving in the Army.
Tall tale
Martha Wright says, "About telling our weight:
"When they weigh me at the doctor's office they ask how tall I am. I add an inch or two — then my BMI (body mass index) is much better!"