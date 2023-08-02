After our Tuesday story about a kid who told his grandpa he saw two birds "marinating," we heard from Mike Avocato, of Lacombe:
"While I am not a birdwatcher per se, I can tell you I did see two of the wild parrots common in south Louisiana 'marinating.'
"They were on a telephone pole wire in my backyard when I lived in Metairie. I witnessed a great balancing act, to say the least."
Speaking of lines
"There was a mention of a favorite movie line in your column recently," says Tim Palmer, of Lafayette.
"One of mine is this one, by a priest to Rudy in the movie 'Rudy:'
“'Son, in years of religious studies, I’ve come up with only two hard, incontrovertible facts: There is a God…and I’m not him.'”
Which reminds me
I don't want to start a dispute, but to me the absolute best line in movie history was delivered by Joe E. Brown to Jack Lemmon at the end of "Some Like It Hot." I won't go into all that led up to it (you'd have to see the film, which I hope you have), but here's the line:
"Well, nobody's perfect!"
Unsung heroes
"Jeanie S.," of Baton Rouge, gives some well-deserved recognition to lifesavers:
"My husband, 90, was feeling very dizzy, with upset stomach. We handled this on our own for a couple of hours, then I decided we needed ER (he was not willing).
"The 911 operator was so very professional and kind. The questions were all very to the point: 'yes' or 'no' answers.
"It was determined ER was necessary. I am so sorry I do not remember her name, but would like to say 'Thank you' to her and the ER drivers. We're grateful for the people in this line of work."
Rice country
Tina Soong, of Covington, says, "I was born and raised in China, and rice was my staple food, and therapy. I thought I would miss rice in the US, where bread might be the staple diet, but was very happy to find delicious rice with brown gravy when I came to Louisiana.
"Have you tried rice with the 'Chinese brown gravy' called hoisin sauce? You may like it."
Special People Dept.
— Noman and Beth Pallud Ferachi, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 60th anniversary Thursday, August 3. She was originally from New Orleans. They met while both were LSU students.
— Ronnie and Pat Domas, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 60th anniversary Thursday, August 3.
Initial reaction
After we heard about apprentice drivers in Europe having to put an "A" sticker on their car their first year, we heard from Elliott Raisen, of Metaire, who expanded on the idea:
"The suggestions you received for apprentice drivers are interesting. Since our wonderful state of Louisiana likes to classify everything, I would like to suggest the following:
"G, good driver; B, bad driver; NA, no accidents; OA, one accident; NL, no license; NI, no insurance; SMWI, sue me — well insured, etc.…
"Let's see if your readers can add some more, and you can present it to our legislators so they can do something useful."
At his own pace
Speaking of drivers, Algie Petrere, of Central, tells this tale:
"Years ago, when I worked downtown, I was driving on Florida Boulevard and found the left lane creeping along.
"I finally was able to get next to the driver holding up traffic. It was my father-in-law, Don Petrere (a long-time column contributor).
"Another time I was on a side street nearing my workplace and the car in front of me came to a dead stop. It was Don again; he wanted to know what I was doing in that area.
"So watch for young, inexperienced drivers; but also look out for old-timers!"