Jim Carruth, of Baton Rouge, tells of a youthful prank:
"While attending USL in 1961, I worked nights at Charity Hospital at Lafayette in the blood bank.
"We would on occasion play a prank on a new, unsuspecting switchboard operator. We guys working late nights wore scrub suits like real residents.
"I would tap on the window of the new night operator's booth, introduce myself, and in an urgent tone request that she please page Dr. Salmonella to call the blood bank, for an emergency.
"Back in the blood bank we would listen for her page: 'This is Louise. I’m paging Dr. Salmonella. Please call the blood bank, Dr. Salmonella.'
"We could hear nurses and doctors on the second floor above us in hysterical laughter. Suddenly, the door swings open and there’s the hospital's head nun. Our fun was over."
Unhelpful favor
Larry Greenblatt, of Lafayette, says Ernie Gremillion's Wednesday story of a free but unnecessary oil change "brought to mind another story of a well-meaning dealership.
"I owned a Ford Pinto in the mid-1970s that ran a tad rough. My family was in the auto parts business, and we knew a particularly artful but cantankerous mechanic an hour away who knew how to make cars purr.
"The 'car whisperer' did wonders! That Pinto just purred.
"Then one day I ran it by the dealership for something which had nothing to do with the engine. As I went to pick it up, the advisor informed me that they noticed the engine was slightly off, and reset it to factory specs.
"There was a small discussion following this declaration that went poorly for both of us. And, you guessed it, that Pinto ran as rough as I remembered it.
"I never went back to that dealership, and I did not take it back to the whisperer, because of the lecture and punishment I would receive for undoing his artwork."
Flying machine
"Items about typing reminded me of an experience my wife had while teaching typing at New Iberia High School," says Jim Mestayer, of Baton Rouge.
"One of the students was taller and larger than his classmates. His fingers were so large he had trouble hitting only one key at a time.
"As the semester went on, he tried, but the situation did not improve.
"One day he picked up his typewriter, marched to the window, opened it, and threw the typewriter from the second floor classroom.
"He said, 'I know, Mrs. Mestayer — I will pay for the typewriter, and I am going directly to the principal's office. I just couldn't stand it any more!'"
Fish story
Donald Landaiche, of Donaldsonville, says his brother-in-law, an avid fisherman, would go to early Sunday Mass at St. Joseph the Worker in Pierre Part before heading to Belle River:
"Father La Pierre said he could tell the number of fishermen in the congregation by counting the nickels in the collection plate."
Special People Dept.
— May Caballero, of Pearl River, celebrates her 100th birthday Saturday, May 6. She is originally from New Orleans.
— Doris West, a lifelong resident of New Orleans, celebrates her 94th birthday Sunday, May 7.
— Dale Perilloux, of Metairie, celebrates his 90th birthday Friday, May 5. Before retiring, he worked almost 40 years for American Cyanamid/Cytec Industries.
— Milton Haynes Kleinpeter Sr. and Eva Bonnet Kleinpeter, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 62nd anniversary Friday, May 5.
Wise grandpa
John Thibodeaux recalls things his grandfather used to tell him:
"If you do not take the time to do it right, you will have to take the time to do it twice.
"Do not bang your shin on a stool that is not in your way.
"Words that sink in are whispered, not yelled.
"The best sermons are lived, not preached."