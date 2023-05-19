Dear Smiley: I read a submission in Walt’s Cartoon Caption Contest from “Malta, Europe.”
It leads me to ask, “What’s the most distant submission to your column that you can recall?”
I feel I must add, “God bless the internet!”
JULAINE SCHEXNAYDER
New Iberia
Dear Julaine: Yes, with the internet and email, it's easy to chat with folks everywhere. I've heard from readers visiting France, England, Brazil, Tokyo, etc., but also a few places where contributors actually lived. They include Guam and Australia, but I suppose Mongolia was the most remote location where a reader, a former Baton Rouge resident, resided.
TikTok dough
Dear Smiley: How would the state's ban on TikTok be enforced?
I imagined being pulled over at a TikTok checkpoint. The officer might say, “License, registration, and phone,” then tell you, "You do not have the right to be silent. If you can’t afford Twitter and Facebook, they will be downloaded for you."
GLENN BALENTINE
Prairieville
Dim lawbreaker
Dear Smiley: Stories of car thieves bring to mind an episode when I was a college student in Lafayette, renting a garage apartment.
I came home one afternoon to find a strange Jeep behind the main house. I wondered why they’d park it so far from the street.
Later there was a knock at my door and a yell, “POLICE!”
Warily, I opened the door. “Yes, officer?”
“Is that your Jeep?”
“No sir, I’ve never seen it before today.”
“Are you (name withheld)?”
“No, he was the previous tenant.”
“Let me see your ID.”
That cleared up, the officer told me why they were looking for the guy: His Jeep had wrecked another vehicle and he fled. He was wanted for hit-and-run.
“We’re here because this is the registered address of the Jeep,” said the officer.
I was stupefied. To this day I ask myself: Why did he hide the thing in such an obvious place?
Crime doesn't pay, but a change of address might.
DOUG COLIE
Lafayette
DIY filé
Dear Smiley: I remember inviting some folks over for gumbo when I lived in Baltimore. I realized I didn't have any filé, so I went in search of some at Eddie's, the high-end grocer up the street.
They looked at me like I was asking for Persian saffron (they probably had that). I looked and looked, then went home and checked the dictionary, learning that filé is ground sassafras.
I finally found some whole sassafras leaves at a health-food store downtown. I took it home and ground it as best I could, but it wasn't the same.
Now Baltimore is a seafood town, but it ain't a Cajun seafood town. Big difference.
BILL HUEY
Baton Rouge
Brazilian dining
Dear Smiley: The "low country boil" stories brought back memories of my time in Brazil.
They have many recipes similar to our south Louisiana fare, such as feijoada (black bean stew), muqueca (seafood stew), linguisa (sausage), etc. They even have a sauce called pimenta malagueta (a red pepper-like a cayenne in olive oil). Yes, it is hot!
The many seafood restaurants have a rather large variety of fresh items that are terrific.
Sadly, there is a seafood rodizio (all you can eat, like a Brazilian steakhouse) at the foot of Leme beach (east Copacabana) that tourists line up for. It is quite expensive.
My wife and I went there once with friends. We found it all tasted the same; no differentiation between the shrimp, lobster, cod, sole, or anything else.
LARRY GREENBLATT
Lafayette
Dear Larry: I think "tourists" is the key word here…
First decision
Dear Smiley: As a retiree, I always like challenges and making right decisions. To stay alert and active, at 5 a.m. daily I make my first big decision: “Which of my favorite four coffee cups to use while I read Smiley Anders' column."
JIM MAYER
Baton Rouge