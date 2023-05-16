Here's a cautionary tale for motorists with car repair problems, from Harvey Pashibin, of Upper Lafayette:
"My wife Paulette and I worked for years at Baton Rouge dealerships. This happened one time:
"Guy dressed in a nice shirt and slacks, plus a conservative vest, is carrying a clipboard and paper, and standing outside the service entrance, not yet opened.
"A customer drives up. Guy in the vest takes pertinent info, advising the customer the vehicle will be repaired that afternoon.
“'I’ll drive it to the back entrance,' says the ‘service writer.’
"Later that afternoon, the customer phones the shop to inquire about his repaired car.
"'What car?' says the shop manager."
Teddy goes Hollywood
Thumbing through the May 8 New Yorker, I came upon a profile of Paul Schrader, the screenwriter ("Taxi Driver," "Raging Bull") and director ("American Gigolo," "First Reformed").
Alex Abramovich wrote of the time last year when Schrader, 76, was in New Orleans working on his new movie, "Master Gardener," and how he stayed on the job despite a detached retina and shortness of breath:
"When production wrapped, he celebrated at Teddy's Juke Joint, outside Baton Rouge. The next morning he flew home to New York."
Wow. How cool is that, Teddy?
Le fan
"On a recent trip to France," says Andree Herrington, of Metairie, "I was in a supermarket looking for coffee cream. I asked a young man to help me find it.
"He asked me where I was from. I said. ' New Orleans.' He said, 'Pelicans?' I said, 'Zion!'
"With a big smile he proudly answered, 'I have a Zion T-shirt.' We did a high-five.
"That was the only Pelican I saw on the Seine."
Local's always better
"Reading about 'out of state' crawfish boils," says Chip Cahill, "reminds me of a trip to Las Vegas over 30 years ago.
"A fellow at the table next to me kept staring and smiling as I ate plate after plate of mussels. He was eating oysters.
"He finally approached me and told me he was from Maine, and that the mussels were terrible, and the folks at our table should try the oysters.
"I laughed and told him we were from south Louisiana, and the oysters were way below our standards! He kept eating oysters and I kept eating mussels!"
The crawfish song
Keith Horcasitas, of Baton Rouge, responds to our mention of the controversial practice of "dusting" seasonings on boiled crawfish:
"I went to a couple of crawfish competitions recently, one in downtown Baton Rouge and one in New Roads.
"Crawfish 'dusting' was a hot topic.
"How funny it was when I was driving home from one of these gatherings, listening to the radio, and guess what song came on? 'Dust in the Wind' by Kansas!"
Special People Dept.
— Mildred G. Edmond, of Opelousas, celebrates her 90th birthday Wednesday, May 17.
— Jay and Verina Weaver, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 67th anniversary Wednesday, May 17.
Tall order
"Smiley, you know a lot of people. Surely, you can make this happen."