Tales of drive-in movies drew this from Carol Rzadkiewicz, of Lafayette:
"I grew up in Fairburn, Georgia, where the favorite place for teenage entertainment — about the only place — was the Roosevelt Drive-in.
"My first 'real' date with a boy was in the summer after I’d turned 15. Naturally, we went to the drive-in.
"The movie was 'Journey to the Center of the Earth,' starring Pat Boone.
"It had just begun when I took a sip of cola. At that exact moment, the boy, who wore his hair just like his idol, Elvis, stretched as if to yawn, let one arm fall casually across my shoulders, leaned toward me, and whispered in his best Elvis voice, 'Let me take you to the center of the Earth.'
"I couldn’t help it. I burst out laughing, cola shot from my nose (it burns!), and that effectively put a damper on the rest of the evening. Surprisingly, though, he asked me out again."
Dad's in drag
My Wednesday story about winning the Boys' Beauty Pageant at Istrouma High reminded me of this experience by my son Thomas.
When he was at Zachary High, he was dating a young lady whose dad attended Istrouma back when I did.
He was visiting her one evening, and they were going through her dad's Pow Wow, the Istrouma yearbook, when they came upon photos of me being crowned queen of the pageant.
She stared at the photos, in which I was wearing a white evening gown, high heels and a tiara.
"So that's your FATHER!" she said.
And he could never get another date with her…
Measure by measure
Monica K. Murphy, of Baton Rouge, says math is indeed useful:
"Enjoying a drink at Phil Brady’s, discussion turned to the size of the TV in the corner. As TVs are measured diagonally, time to break out Pythagorean’s Theorem: (a^2)(b^2)=c^2; c being the diagonal of the TV.
"But how do you measure the height (a) and the width (b)? Break out the dollar bill, y’all.
"School taught me the theorem; life taught me that a dollar is 6 inches long (OK, a smidge over, but close enough for government work.)
"Yes, I could have used the bill to measure the diagonal directly, but piecemeal measuring a diagonal while standing on a chair after a few drinks at Phil’s is much harder than following the edge of the TV.
"Believe me, I tried."
Special People Dept.
— Verna Mae Breaux, of Carencro, celebrates her 100th birthday Thursday, June 22. She is a longtime parishioner of St. Edmund's Catholic Church.
— Nolan and Ramona Waguespack Veillon, of Gonzales, celebrate their 66th anniversary Thursday, June 22. He is a native of Reddell; she is is a native of Vacherie. She is a retired music teacher in Ascension Parish and he is a retired business owner (known for his boudin and smoked meats) and cattleman.
— Lois and Ken Boagni, of Opelousas, celebrate their 60th anniversary Thursday, June 22.
— Joe and Donna Russell, of Slidell, celebrated their 53rd anniversary Saturday, June 17.
Dad says…
Following up on our mention of dad sayings, J.R. Clary Jr., of Baton Rouge, says, "Scarcely a day goes by that I do not recall and use some humorous turn of phrase regularly employed by my dad, Jimmy Clary.
"One of my favorites was Pop's assessment of a cheapskate: 'That guy would take a good beating if it was free.'"
Orange you embarrassed?
Kirk Guidry, of Baton Rouge, says, "I was the winner, in the '70s, of our Simmesport Jaycees Womanless Beauty Contest.
"My wife dressed me as Cher, complete with halter top.
"Not sure what won for me: either the mustache or when I bent over and my two navel oranges rolled across the judges' table."