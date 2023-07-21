Dear Smiley: I read your columns about running behind mosquito spray trucks in the mid-'60s.
I grew up in Terrytown and remember vividly the time we were running in the fog of the mosquito spray truck on our street.
When I got close to my house, I heard my mom yell out to get out of the street. Being a good son, I quickly obeyed and moved to the edge of the street, in the grass.
Because of the fog, I ran right straight into the fire hydrant in front of our house. (I stood about the same height as the hydrant.)
I was laid out, my nose bleeding, and spent the next hour or two on the front porch swing with an ice pack over my nose.
GREG LANDRY
Slidell
Catch of the day
Dear Smiley: When I was 11, on a fishing trip to Valdez, Alaska, my dad and I were on a pier when I felt a tug on my line.
As I started pulling in my catch, I wasn’t getting any kind of fight. I figured I caught some kind of dead weight; an old boot, maybe a dead limb.
But as the end of my line got closer, something orange came to the top of the water. When I got it close enough to pull it out, we saw it was a king crab!
I pulled it up on the pier, and my dad rushed to his truck, grabbed his boiling pot and burner, added some water and seasoning, and we boiled that crab right there on the pier.
A father-son moment forever etched into my memory.
RANDOLPH BREAUX
Gonzales
Big stick
Dear Smiley: I had a minor “invasive medical procedure” while in the Air Force years ago.
I got sick on mid-shift, and went to sick call as soon as I got off duty.
Turned out to be bladder infection, but the doc decided I needed allergy tests, with a young airman medic administering them.
The tests amounted to filling a hypo with “whatever" and injecting it just under the first layer of skin on my forearm to form a blister. I suppose if I had a reaction, it would show up as a red inflammation.
The medic carefully inserted the needle at a shallow angle. But he pushed a bit too far, and the needle exited about a quarter-inch away from its insertion point.
He calmly withdrew the needle so it was back inside the skin and hit the plunger — launching a stream of “whatever" out of the exit hole and across the room.
Much embarrassed, he had to start over.
LANE CASTEIX
Jefferson
Pun attack!
Dear Smiley: As you stated, it's time to END all those prostate exam stories and put them BEHIND us; BUT they sure were entertaining.
DUSTY KLING
Baton Rouge
Cool, clear water
Dear Smiley: Speaking of cisterns, about 59 years ago, my mother and my three brothers were living with my grandfather while our dad was serving overseas.
My grandfather's house was right off River Road (at that time, River Road between Darrow and Houmas House was covered with shells and gravel.) The house was on land right behind the Bocage House.
There was a large cistern next to the house. Talk about cold, fresh water!
After a hard rain, that water would run off the tin roof into that cistern, and would be just as cold as a glass of water from the "icebox."
CLIFFORD WILLIAMS
Baton Rouge
Sticker shock
Dear Smiley: Driving during the Vietnam War, I noticed the driver in front of me, a young man with hair down to his shoulders and a rainbow decal on his rear window.
"Imagine" was on my radio. I saw his bumper sticker. Wonder if John Lennon would have liked it: "VISUALIZE WHIRLED PEAS!"
BOBBY WATTS
Watson