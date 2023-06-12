A crawfish tale from Darrel Beerbohm, of Terrytown:
"When we moved here from Boston 45-plus years ago, we got to know the parents of our son's friend, and invited them over for a crawfish dinner.
"My wife set the table with good linen, napkins, plates, and silverware. I bought some boiled crawfish at a fish place.
"When our friends (locals) showed up, they laughed and said, 'Clear that stuff off the table and bring newspapers.'
"We were shocked, but have since learned the right way to serve crawfish."
Get the red out?
My Italian ancestors were great fans of tomato sauce, and I make one of the best sauces in the world.
BUT, I've never considered it an ingredient in crawfish bisque.
I checked recipes on a cooking website, and did indeed find one using tomato sauce. But on the same site was one using canned cream of potato and cream of mushroom soups, plus canned corn. So I question that source.
But Darlene Parlipiano, of Covington, says, "I make crawfish bisque the way my Italian mother-in-law, Lillian Parlipiano, taught me.
"Of course, the gravy was made with tomato sauce. It is a labor of love, but if it is done in steps it is not too bad.
"When crawfish season starts and crawfish boils are frequent, I collect nice crawfish heads, clean them and put them in the freezer until I have about 200 heads.
"These days, unlike the '50s, we can buy good Louisiana crawfish tails, already peeled. I buy four pounds, using two pounds chopped for the stuffing and two pounds of whole tails for the gravy.
"Using a large soup pot, I boil enough tomato sauce and water to fill the pot halfway, and add the whole crawfish tails.
"While the gravy is cooking, I roll each stuffed crawfish head in flour, drop it in the gravy, and simmer until thickened.
"I only share with those I love!"
Pump scam
The dark side of service stations:
"Recent comments about full service gas stations," says Hodges “Hoodlum” Mercer, of Slidell, "remind me of my school-age job as a gas pump attendant in Shreveport in 1970.
"My boss told me to ask every woman buying gas if I could check her oil, then inserting the dip stick about one inch short of all the way in.
"Then I was show it to the lady, telling her she was a quart low, and sell her the quart.
"I just couldn’t do it. After a couple of days of my not selling more oil, and the boss telling me I had to do it, I quit. Moved on a more lucrative job of frying fish at a local fast food joint."
Oh, brother
I've done it again! I attributed a Monday comment on crawfish bisque to Tim Palmer, of Lafayette, when it was his brother Terry who wrote me. From now on I'm going to say "Tim or Terry Palmer" when I hear from them.
Special People Dept.
Kenny and Pat Blanchard, of Plattenville, celebrate 59 years of marriage Tuesday, June 13.
That royal feeling
Ellen Mayeur McCubbin says, "Regarding Crown Royal bags, my mama, Eloise Kelly Mayeur, 95, works on crafts for family gifts.
"She made an afghan out of the Crown Royal bags her grandson, Louie Carboni, had been saving for years. She also made a pillow for him.
"She keeps thinking of things she could make out of the bags. Her crafts keep her young!"
Papa's bag
Tim Palmer (really), of Lafayette, says, "When I was a kid at Galvez Elementary School, I had for a marbles bag a Crown Royal bag.
"The principal, C. V. Richard, liked it and inquired about it. He and my parents were friends, so he likely mentioned it to Dad."