Dear Smiley: In the mid '80s, we recruited many of our staff from the Frozen Nawth.
We noticed a recurring theme of them falling asleep in afternoon meetings.
We finally realized it was due to the heat and humidity. When we asked one of them about this, he said, "How do people breathe down here?"
RANDY RAYBURN
Savannah Lakes Village, South Carolina
Almost heaven
Dear Smiley: Ronnie and I now live in Macon, but lived the first 36 years of our lives in Baton Rouge and are dyed-in-the-wool LSU fans of every sport.
Although crawfish season is nearing the end, I have a wonderful remembrance of my parents, Meriel and Joe Lyman, making crawfish bisque back in the 1950s. They would gather up all of my brothers, sisters and me to begin the lengthy process.
First, early in the morning, we’d purge, then boil, then peel the tails and clean the heads out, saving as much fat as possible for the gravy. Meanwhile my mother would make the stuffing for the heads, which would then be baked in the oven. Then she would make a huge roux, add the tails and stuffed heads and simmer until ready to eat.
That night she would have a dinner party to share all of this deliciousness with friends. It’s the best crawfish bisque I’ve ever eaten; the only other one that came close to it was at Hymel’s in Convent!
Any other readers ever make crawfish bisque at home?
BEVERLY LYMAN DOWDY
Macon, Georgia
Dear Beverly: Even better than making crawfish bisque at home is having a generous friend who makes crawfish bisque at home.
Shocking revelation
Dear Smiley: When the recent story from Tony Falterman about his friend Jimmy jumping in the water while shocking fish ended on Page 1B, I knew what was next and had a great chuckle.
I saw what I expected when the story continued on Page 2B.
I grew up in an area where shocking is still legal, four counties on the Cape Fear River in North Carolina.
Nowadays it is limited to catfish, and some of the largest catfish come out of that river.
A lot of older men owned crank phones — all matter of military gear was available at Fort Bragg (now Fort Liberty).
And yes, I did this a few times. All brands of fish just floated up, but they recovered shortly afterward. Kind of like modern tasers. OOPs, I may have contributed to some illegal activity, and not intentionally. I plead the Fifth…
Now we need to hear some stories about grappling, or noodling, for catfish. No, ain’t done that. I want to bring my arm back intact, without getting bit by another creature, such as a moccasin or big turtle.
ROBERT A. LIPE
Prairieville
Sticker shock
Dear Smiley: I spotted a bumper sticker many years ago in Houston that tickled me enough to remember it.
It read, "Honk if I'm an Aggie."
DENNIS D. RITTER JR.
The Woodlands, Texas
Plates and stickers
Dear Smiley: My old truck had the plate: 2BNOT2B. My new truck, a Toyota Tacoma, has the plate: TACOTOY. My car, a little Chevy, wears the plate: MALIBOO.
And my favorite bumper sticker, when I was a single guy living in Houston, was on my little convertible: “Kissing a smoker is like licking an ashtray.” Drivers would pass by, honk and wave. I never knew if they were supportive or objectors.
KIRK BRIGGS
Lafayette
Horsing around
Dear Smiley: A bumper sticker story that LSU's Coach Paul Dietzel used to tell when he gave a speech was about the bumper sticker on the back of a horse trailer, with the rear of the horse very prominently visible.
The bumper sticker read: "If you can read this, then you are what you see."
ERNIE GREMILLION
Baton Rouge