"Recent postings of small town telephone operators bring back memories from 50 years ago," says Steve Baumgartner, of Mandeville.
"I was drafted by the Saints in 1973. Mike Evenson was a rookie draft pick from North Dakota.
"Both my parents grew up in North Dakota, and both played basketball around the state. When they heard the name they remembered they had played basketball against Evensons.
"At our rookie workout I mentioned to Mike that my parents were from North Dakota. He mentioned the town he was from. My dad said they had played against that school.
"We hung out together for the weekend. As real training camp was starting, in Hattiesburg, I tried to call Mike in North Dakota. (Phone calls were a nickel then.)
"I got a local operator and asked for a number for Mike Evenson. She said they didn't have a listing for him.
"I explained that Mike was drafted by the Saints. She immediately said, 'Oh, that’s Virgil’s boy. I’ll put you through.'”
Crawfish king(s)
Sam Irwin, of Baton Rouge, author of a book about crawfish, recalls Howard Jacobs' Times-Picayune column, "Remoulade," which "often mentioned New Orleans crawfish impresario Al Scramuzza.
"Jacobs gave Scramuzza a different title each week during crawfish season. One week Al was the 'Mudbug Baron,' and by the next column he was the 'Crawdad Nabob.'
"He was subsequently identified as the Maharajah, Tycoon, King, and Baron, but my personal favorite is when Jacobs appointed Scramuzza as the 'Gaeckwar of Crawdadia.'
"But everyone west of the Atchafalaya Basin knew that Breaux Bridge’s own Leon Leo Breaux was the 'Eternal King Crawfish.'"
Night music
Haydée Lafaye Ellis says, regarding porches:
"To get an incredible feeling for life on a porch or gallery in the South, listen to Allen Toussaint’s recording of 'Southern Nights,' in which he describes going to visit his family out in the country. This is a real treat."
Going porchless
Henry Bradsher, of Baton Rouge, expands on my recent comments on front porches:
"All these mentions of porches and galleries seem to be looking back to the past.
"Look around now and you’ll find few porches or galleries. New houses rarely have them. In very many cases, what had been built as porches have been boarded up to add another sitting room or television room or whatever as enclosed indoor areas.
"Our climate has made people want air-conditioned space rather than endure humid air outside.
"Yes, they used to be nice places to be sociable. But now we’ve become less inclined to take the air with friends."
Books need you!
Libraries, and the books in them, need your help.
In addition to the Book Bazaar this weekend at LSU, Peg Phelps reminds us of the Friends of the Jefferson Public Library "Big Book Sale," Friday through Sunday at Pontchartrain Center, on Williams Boulevard in Kenner.
Hours are Friday and Saturday (April 14-15) from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday (April 16) from noon to 5 p.m.
Peg says there are "over 65,000 items for sale, including books, puzzles, DVDs, CDs, and records."
For more information, call (504) 455-2665 or e-mail friendsjpl@Yahoo.com.
Moon man
Steve Parrill, of Hammond, says, "My wife and I took our three grandsons to the USS Alabama in Mobile. We passed the Stennis rocket booster in Mississippi and discussed going to the moon. Robby, a kindergarten student, proudly announced, 'I know who the first man on the moon was: Stretch Armstrong!'" (A popular action figure.)
Local genius
Bo Bienvenu, of Prairieville, says, "An article in The Advocate said one of the benefits of drinking beer was improved brain function.
"I hope all those people over the years who thought I didn’t know what I was talking about finally realize they were the beneficiaries of a hugely expanded intellect."