As you might have noticed, I'm addicted to stories about the days of real live telephone operators.
Here's one from Sandy Smith, of Jackson:
"My parents and I lived outside Hope, Arkansas, after World War II. We were on a 5-way party line.
"Our ring was 5 consecutive long rings in a row. Of course, each of the other customers' rings was different. As a teenager, it was the dickens to wait for 5 long rings!
"And of course if someone was trying to reach a neighbor, the operator would cut into my conversation and say, 'That's enough, young lady; someone needs plugging in to talk to Aunt So-and-So on the party line.'
"Of course, being raised in the '50s, we knew to say, 'Yes ma'am, I'm hanging up right now' — because if not the operator would call back and ask for my mama!"
Embrace the slime
Stories about the Rock-A-Chaws of St. Stanislaus School in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi — named for sandburs — reminded me of two college athletic programs with cool names.
Both were chosen by a vote of the students, who favored them over more traditional names (of course).
My favorite mascot, mostly because its T-shirt is prominently featured in "Pulp Fiction," represents the University of California, Santa Cruz — the Banana Slugs.
These are "bright yellow, slimy, shell-less mollusks found on redwood forest floors."
Students voted in 1986 to make the slugs their official mascot, beating Sea Lions, favored by the chancellor.
But I have a more personal relationship to the Fighting Okra of Delta State University in Cleveland, Mississippi.
The name became popular in the late '80s and early '90s, because students reasoned that okra, being "tough, green, and prickly," was a better name than Statesmen, the official name.
Finally, the Okra was designated the school's "alternative mascot."
I once was the proud owner of a Fighting Okras coffee mug, picturing the aggressive veggie wearing boxing gloves and looking for a fight.
But then "Smiley's Law" came into play — "If you're going to break a coffee mug, it's always going to be your favorite one."
I mourn its loss to this day…
Where's that?
"It's a shame nothing is built in the USA anymore," says Algie Petrere, of Central.
"I just bought a TV and it said, 'Built in Antenna.'"
Special People Dept.
— Margaret Masters, of Windsor Court Assisted Living, Mandeville, celebrates her 100th birthday Friday, April 28. A former resident of Metairie (married to Wiley Masters, a Times-Picayune editor), she is a native of Dothan, Alabama.
— Freida Nichols, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 90th birthday Saturday, April 29.
— Ellen Drew Hungate and Grady Hungate, of Denham Springs, celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday, April 28. They are both retired pharmacists.
That's tough!
Our mention in the Thursday column of folks with tough feet from going barefoot brought this from Jerry Berggren, of Baton Rouge:
"Stories about tough feet reminded me of one told by baseball legend Dizzy Dean.
"He told of when he was in Little League he always pitched barefooted. The opposing team sprinkled broken glass on the pitcher's mound before the game started.
"He pitched the top of the first inning, then told the umpire he should get that glass off the mound so the other pitcher doesn't scratch up his fancy baseball shoes."
Avoiding pain
Lynn Cauley offers this nostalgic tale:
"When I was a kid they made boys' bikes with a straight bar from the seat to the handlebar. They left that straight bar off the girls’ bikes so girls could ride in dresses.
"When I was 11, riding on my friend’s sister’s bike with wet shoes, I slipped off both pedals at once.
"At that exact moment I realized girls' bikes were better than boys' bikes."