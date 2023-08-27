Shoppers' alert from Elwyn Bocz, of Lutcher:
"Last week my wife and I went to a Walmart with a list of things we needed, one of them an icepick.
"We couldn’t find one, so we asked a young man who worked there where the icepicks were. He had this strange look on his face. I knew immediately he had no idea what we were talking about. He consulted his phone.
"A young lady who also worked there asked us if she could help, and had us describe an icepick. She also went to her phone.
"Neither youngster had ever heard of or seen an icepick."
(So tell me, Elwyn, why are you still getting blocks of ice?)
Bridge gap
Warren Byrd and Bob Hebert, of Baton Rouge, noticed this on a Danube River cruise through eastern Europe with their wives:
"We encountered Budapest at night, in all its shining glory. During the day, we counted the bridges connecting Hungary’s capital city.
"We tallied nine major bridges in the metro area. Comparisons to Baton Rouge were inevitable.
"Normalizing for population differences, we discovered that whereas Baton Rouge has approximately half the population of Budapest, it has less than one-fourth the number of bridges.
"Which begs the question, what kind of economic foresight and leadership do we have?"
Friendly Texans
"Mention of Westheimer Road in Houston reminded me of my first experience on that street," says Sally Herpin, of Lafayette.
"My mother, a very cautious driver, and I were taking the family car in 1959 to our new home, after my father’s company relocated to Houston from Shreveport.
"As we entered an intersection on Westheimer a green light turned yellow. We immediately heard a police siren as my mother was pulled over.
"She was ticketed for 'running a red light,' and received a second ticket for 'driving without a Texas driver’s license' because she could present only a Louisiana license.
"We were in transit and had not even moved into our house."
Cooling '50s style
A "watching movies outdoors" story, from Judy Bogatz Brockmann:
"Living in Mid City New Orleans, I remember my dad and mom taking me and my grandma to City Park Stadium on Sunday summer nights in the early '50s.
"We'd sit in the breezy bleachers and watch Three Stooges and cartoons on a screen. This was followed on stage by dance revues from the city's dance studios.
"This was before air conditioning and TV. Riding in the car with the windows open was great!
"We brought snacks, and Dad brought a cold beer. It was all free."
Special People Dept.
- Emma Lean Haney, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 97th birthday Monday, Aug. 28.
- Bob and Jeannie Martin, of Covington, celebrated their 63rd anniversary Sunday, Aug. 27. They are former residents of New Orleans and Waveland, Mississippi.
- Marty and Susan Scudder, of Metairie, celebrated 58 years of marriage Saturday, Aug. 26. They met "right before he was sent to Japan for the Army. He couldn't wait to get back to get married. For once, the Army obliged and sent him back."
Missing wheel?
More on driving in England:
Richard Haerther, of Baton Rouge, says, "Years ago I, my sister Roxanne, our mother, and Roxanne’s husband Gil Leachman went to Europe, starting in England.
"Heading to Plymouth one night, I’m driving. When Gil, who had been dozing, wakes up in the passenger seat, he immediately starts grabbing around, trying to find the non-existent steering wheel, while pumping his foot looking for the non-existent brake.
"Scared the hell out of me; I thought he was having a seizure. Realizing where he was, he went back to sleep.
"About 20 miles later he does it again, tripling my already high adrenaline level. Goes back to sleep. Third time not as bad."