Lately, readers have been reliving childhood days.
John Thibodeaux recalls what it was like to be a kid. Any of these ring a bell?
"Taking a bath every Saturday, whether I needed one or not.
"Never wearing shoes until I started school.
"Imagining I was a knight and killing all the tall flowering weeds in the field next door with my wooden sword.
"Learning to ride my brother's big bike by standing on a stump and pedaling hard until I fell down, and then starting all over again.
"Playing marbles every day at school until my thumb was sore.
"Playing in grandma's attic with my cousins and dressing up in old clothes while looking through chests for treasure.
He adds, "The good old days were so good because we had to use our imagination to amuse ourselves."
Veranda days
"I have resisted your porch discussion until now," says Jack Dale Shaffer.
"I was born and raised on Homestead Plantation in Transylvania (East Carroll Parish) and lived in Homestead House, built in 1808.
"The structure across the front and southwest side of the house was called the veranda. You could sit somewhere on the veranda and catch a breeze in the hot Delta summers.
"The home burned in 1948 and we moved to town (Lake Providence). I never heard the term again. I guess verandas went away along with ice picks, churchkeys and penny candy!"
Porch as stage
"On the subject of porch vs. gallery, I prefer gallery — it sounds so Old World.
"However, my friend Dr. Jocelyn Hazelwood Donlon has written a book on the subject titled 'Swinging In Place: Porch Life in Southern Culture.'
“The porch, she reveals, is not a simple place after all, but a stage for many social dramas. She uses literature, folklore, oral histories, and photographs to show how Southerners have used the porch to negotiate public and private boundaries, in ways so embedded in custom that they often go unrecognized.”
Some pet
Another nutria story, from George Helmer, of Lafayette:
"My wife and were living at the LSU married students' apartments on Nicholson Drive in the mid 1970s.
"Late one Saturday night as we were getting ready for bed there was a knock on our door. Standing there was a young woman who asked if she could check in our airwell for her pet nutria that had fallen from her upstairs apartment.
"Cautiously, we let her in. She went to the airwell calling for 'Newty.' She found her Newty, which she was watching for her brother.
"She disappeared into the night, and we never saw her or Newty again."
The dog counts
Vali Talbot, of New Orleans, says, "When my children were young, one of our favorite camping spots was in the beautiful Arkansas Ozarks.
"We knew we had arrived when we passed the small settlement of Booger Hollow and their welcome sign: 'Booger Hollow, Population 7 and 1 coon dog.’ ”
Special People Dept.
- Frances "Mrs. Rose" Rosevally, of Covington, celebrates her 98th birthday Saturday, April 8.
- Boo and Brenda Derouen, of New Iberia, celebrate their 56th anniversary Sunday, April 9.
Good save
I always admire guys who think quickly to avoid marital discord. For instance:
Peg Usner, of Mandeville, says, "My husband, Mark, is spending more time at home, anticipating retirement.
"As I complete tasks around the house he watches me carefully.
"I'm thinking, 'As soon as he sees what I am doing, he'll jump right in to lend a hand.'
"I thought his response would be to rush over this morning as I was nearly finished struggling with the cans of dog food in the delivery box.
"Instead, he says, still seated, 'I could help you with that.'
"I said, 'Why? You usually just like to watch me.'
"His reply: 'Well, you are so beautiful!’ ”