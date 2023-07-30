"An 'only in New Orleans' story," says Susan Hunt, of New Orleans:
"Years ago a friend and I were walking down Decatur Street on our way to a restaurant and came across two guys in an altercation.
"One was chasing the other. He had a cast on his ankle and held a crutch over his head in readiness for hitting the other guy.
"We contemplated calling the police but decided against interfering. Next to the sidewalk there was a table and chairs with a chess board.
"On our way back from dinner, the same two guys were calmly sitting at the little table playing chess and chatting.
"We were glad we chose not to interfere."
No brushes for you!
George R. Lopez Jr., of LaPlace, tells this milkman story:
"When we lived in Belleview Park next to the Airline Drive-in, our milkman would come in the house yelling 'Milk!' and put the stuff in the fridge, carrying out the empty bottles.
"Our spotless Dalmatian, Ricky, had backed down the new Fuller Brush man once when he came in the back gate while we were playing jacks.
"Ricky shot out from under the house, got between us kids and the guy and backed him up, growling quietly.
"Well, Ricky never even looked up at the milkman. I guess he knew him and the routine."
Sea cruise
Yogi Naquin, of Bayou Blue, says his dad him told this story about the early days of World War II. He says his dad never lied, so it must be true:
"Talk about never leaving where someone lives:
"When my daddy joined the Marines at the start of World War II, he was put on a bus to New Orleans with young men from the bayous: Pointe-Aux-Chenes, Chauvin, Montegut, Bayou Lafourche, etc.
"After they crossed the Mississippi River on the ferry and landed on the other side, one young man who had never left 'da bayou' said he wrote his parents that he was now overseas."
Meet a C student
Our tales of apprentice drivers reminded Nancy Van Den Akker, of New Orleans, of this experience:
"I was crossing the street the other day with the 'walk' light, using my walker.
"A car with a driving school sign rolled halfway into the crossing before the flustered driver managed to stop.
"As her instructor admonished her, I smiled, shook my finger, and continued across."
Faded glory
Our latest batch of nostalgia items concern clothing from the past, when things like Nehru jackets were cool.
For instance, Randy Clement says, "I’m still waiting for 'guaranteed to bleed' Madras plaid shirts to reappear. I loved how they would fade into great pastel colors."
Special People Dept.
Cyril Nelson, of Metairie, celebrated his 102nd birthday Wednesday, July 26, at a surprise party at Elks Lodge No. 30 in Metairie. He is a World War II Army Air Corps veteran. An Elk for over 50 years, he is grand marshal of the Elks Krewe in the Jeffersonians parade on Mardi Gras Day.
Audience participation
One thing I like about watching movies at home is that I can yell at the screen when a character is especially irritating or in great danger. And I can shout (mild) obscenities when appropriate.
I normally would object to such behavior in a movie theater, but monster pictures are fair game.
Donald Landaiche, of Donaldsonville, gives an example of an acceptable audience response to a monster flick:
"After reading the articles about Flit insect spray, I recalled the time we were watching an old monster movie at the local theater.
"When the monster appeared on the scene, someone in the theater screamed out, 'Quick, Henry, the Flit!'
"Everybody in the house burst out in uncontrollable laughter. I enjoyed that more than I enjoyed the movie."