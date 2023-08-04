Dear Smiley: Years ago, because Hammond residents who lived near a drive-in theater were able to see, umm, explicit adult material, the matter was brought to the grand jury.
My service had been requested for a six-month duty period. I bravely, if somewhat naively, accepted a once-a-week session (with free lunch at Ardillo’s).
No drive-in experience for jurors; we were taken to a reputable and very nice theatre, but were required to sit through everything. Everything. No leaving, or our decision would not be valid.
Some complained about the terrible music; I found fault with dirty sets. The topic got a bit redundant, the dialogue was unimaginative, and our interest wandered, I suppose.
We also had to view “items” — magazines, photos, etc.
Much to our disappointment, the entire case was later thrown out, for whatever reason.
After six months of all sorts of other enlightening topics, generally property related, I would definitely encourage answering the invitation to serve on any jury. More real than a movie, and you get to make an up-or-down decision that could count.
MARGARET HAWKINS
Ponchatoula
Well, it's rice!
Dear Smiley: After reading of rice and gravy, I had to tell this one.
My father and brother moved to Chester, Pennsylvania, in 1941 to work in a plant building tanks. They rented an apartment that served three meals a day.
The owner was a very nice lady, and a good cook. They returned home from work one day, and she greeting them with a "very nice rice surprise."
She told them she knew how much Southerners liked rice, so she cooked them "their favorite dish," RICE PUDDING.
I'll never know if they ate it or not.
DONALD LANDAICHE
Donaldsonville
Rare grain
Dear Smiley: Considering my last name, I thought I might weigh in on all the rice nostalgia. I do not have any!
I grew up in New England. No rice grows there. Corn everywhere, and potatoes from Aroostook County, Maine.
My mother bought Uncle Ben's rice in a box. It cooked rapidly when Ma used it, which was not often.
The one-pound box lasted several years.
CAROL RICE
River Ridge
Saucy advice
Dear Smiley: Thank you, Tina Soong.
One afternoon my husband and I were eating leftovers for lunch. I was having chicken katsu from a Japanese restaurant. When they packed the leftovers they didn’t put in any katsu sauce.
I had decided to use hoisin sauce, which I had in the fridge. While eating breakfast, I read Tina’s Thursday piece about rice and gravy. So I tried hoisin on the leftover rice. How wonderful. A new addition to my cuisine."
LIBBY BENTON
New Orleans
Is it the heat?
Dear Smiley: I love watching hummingbirds in my yard as they attack my feeders, and each other.
However, they have disappeared in the last few weeks.
What's the problem? Is it the heat?
I know your readers will have the answer to the lost birds.
B.J. GOUEDY
Hammond
It's the heat!
Dear Smiley: I love my backyard birds. It has become so hot I saw one blowing on a worm before he ate it.
RICK MARSHALL
Baton Rouge
The big chill
Dear Smiley: How can we tell whether someone lives in southern Louisiana?
They wear a sweater in summer whatever the weather. The air-conditioning is frigid.
MARTIN HUGH-JONES
Baton Rouge
Angelic thoughts
Dear Smiley: I think I know why angels are depicted as having wings. Approaching 70 and just back from Destin, I really had to fight to keep my balance wading in the shallow surf.
Gravity is hell on older bodies. Wings would be a blessing.
ALEX "SONNY" CHAPMAN
Ville Platte
Mom's movie
Dear Smiley: One of my favorite movie lines was uttered by Danny Glover in "Silverado:"
“Now I don’t want to kill you, and you don’t want to be dead.”
It was used extensively and exhaustively in our house once my son became a teenager!
CHERYL ADAMS
Baker