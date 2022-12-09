Dear Smiley: My "running away" story is short:
I forget the issue, but at about 5 years old I packed a bag to run away.
I had gotten out of the house, but on the front sidewalk became contemplative:
I realized I would not be able to take my undershirt off all by myself.
I went back inside.
Things have now come full circle: Once again I need help taking off my undershirt!
JOHN RYAN
Greenville, South Carolina
Game within game
Dear Smiley: Some of my fondest memories were coaching my son Adam's soccer team at Lafreniere Park in the late '80s.
With kids under 6, the biggest challenge at practice was getting everyone's attention, from the clover pickers, to the overhead jet-lookers, to the "Mommy mommy mommy-ers."
All I can say is that my Bumble Bees kept me in the best shape of my life. Their favorite drill at the end of practice was "Catch the Coach," where they tried to catch me as I zigged and zagged up and down the field, each player following the person in front, like a long serpent.
It was the parents' favorite drill too, as I was able to burn off any excess energy left in their kids prior to them going home for supper and a bath.
PETER DASSEY
Kenner
Safe at first
Dear Smiley: If you have time for another T-ball story:
In the early '90s my daughter Melissa played T-ball at Muss Bertolino playground.
During one of her games the other team's coach kept instructing the first baseman on where he should be standing, as the player wanted to only stand on the first base bag.
The coach would lead him by the hand off the bag into the position where he was to play. As soon as the coach walked off, the player would walk back and stand on the first base bag.
On my daughter's team was a boy who was a very good hitter, batting left-handed.
He hit a screaming line drive. Some of the other parents and I looked at each and realized if the first baseman had been standing where the coach told him to, that hit may have knocked him out!
This hitter went on to hit many line drives, deep balls, and home runs during the season, at 6 years old! He went on to become a pretty good catcher and hitter at LSU. His name is Matt Liuzza.
GENE FERNIZ
Metairie
Neglected Words Dept.
Dear Smiley: Your readers' efforts to weed out over-used words and phrases is a good thing. Great, even.
However, there are some good words not being used at all that could be so expressive and serve the greater good.
“Credenza” is a favorite. It has been replaced by the ever-boring “sideboard” and faux-French “buffet.” Who even wants a credenza anymore?!
Just think: “Credenza! I just found a diamond ring!” Or, “Credenza! That hurt!” Calling a pet could be so melodic: “Creee-dennnn-zaaa! Here, Creeee-dennn-za!”
So multi-purpose! So many options. Such opportunities.
MARGARET HAWKINS
Ponchatoula
Lost in translation
Dear Smiley: I've noticed that a lot of the toys imported from China seem to be lacking in proper labeling due to translation difficulties.
I bought a set of six small trucks labeled "City Toy Car Builder." The green dump truck is labeled "POSTAL" and has a recycling emblem on the side.
The front of the box states: "CARTOON CAR. Once you have, you have all you want. The series design for the children all are fangled and in the high quality welcome you use our products."
"Fangled" is the word of week at our house. My husband just announced he is "fangled and in the high quality."
GAIL STEPHENSON
Baton Rouge
Dear Gail: But on the other hand, how would we do at labeling the products in Chinese?