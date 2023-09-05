A mention of bad jobs reminded Donald Landaiche, of Donaldsonville, of his worst job:
"In 1955, as a student at LSU, I got a job washing cows at the LSU dairy.
"The cows were let into the washing area one by one. I was to wash their udders so they'd be clean for milking. After washing, I'd send the cow through a gate for the next stage.
"I forgot to close the gate, and an unwashed cow slipped through. Not knowing what to do, I grabbed her tail and tried to pull her back.
"But the stubborn cow kept walking, and I kept sliding. I finally gave up and went on to the next cow.
"That was my first and last day on the job, by my own choosing."
Jimmy's show
A Jimmy Buffett story from Dusty Kling:
"If it is to be believed, almost everyone in Baton Rouge attended the Jimmy Buffet concert at the Paramount Theater in the early 1970s.
"My wife Charleen and I lived in Spanish Town at that time and walked to the Paramount and saw the show with about maybe 200 people in attendance.
"True attendees would know these facts: What time did the show start? What band joined Buffett on stage? Which song did he request a singalong? Finally, how did he end the show?"
(Give it your best guess before you look at the answers:)
"The show started at midnight, sponsored by Loose Radio. The Coral Reefer Band (just one of his friends with a guitar) joined him on stage. The singalong was 'Why Don't We Get Drunk…' At the end, he asked the audience where we could all go to continue the party. My wife and I didn't go, but the place they decided on was The Country Place in Iberville Parish, which could stay open past 2 a.m. I heard he did show up there and played till the wee hours of the morning."
Which reminds me
Maybe the show Dusty mentioned was in 1974, when Jimmy was in Baton Rouge for a "Country Music Jamboree" at the Fairgrounds Labor Day weekend.
Tanya Tucker headlined the first day. On Labor Day (Sept. 2) the lineup included Jerry Jeff Walker, Willie Nelson, Asleep at the Wheel and a few more. Jimmy was on second, after the local Copas Brothers opened the show.
Some folks hadn't heard of Buffett, but maybe he won some new fans that day.
Running on snow
This story combines two topics: Pikes Peak and snow:
"One summer, my father loaded up his big red Ford Fairlane and we headed west on vacation," says Michael J. DeFelice:
'We started up Pikes Peak in our vehicle, which was used to flat Louisiana. As we neared the top, the engine began heating up.
"While the kids got out to enjoy our first experience with snow, my father started shoving some into the radiator. It cooled the engine and we started down. However, at some point, the engine froze up. We had to stop at a scenic overlook and let it defrost."
Nice People Dept.
I enjoy these "random acts of kindness" stories:
- Lynne Laiche Acosta, of LaPlace, thanks the gent at a Waffle House in Little Rock, Arkansas, who chatted with her and her daughter, then picked up the check for their breakfast.
- Louise C. Epps thanks the lady she talked with in the Zachary Walmart who, after telling about life with her 18-month-old twins, paid for the items Louise was buying.
Free-range kids
"During summer," recalls Rick Marshall, of Baton Rouge, "kids of my generation were told after lunch, 'Go play outside, drink your water from the hose, and don't come back inside until supper.'
"That would probably get parents arrested today."