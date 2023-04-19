"Mention of telephone operators brought back a memory I was told about," says Linda Hughes Whitman, of Denham Springs:
"Daddy and Momma had been stationed in Battle Creek, Michigan, during the war. When they were shipping him out to points unknown, Momma came home by train to Baton Rouge.
"He was in the harbor in New York City when he called home.
"When his 2-3 minutes were up, the operator came on to tell him.
"His words were, 'Lady, I’m shipping out to go to war. Can I talk a little longer to my wife?'
"She told him, 'Take all the time you want.'”
Y'all come by now!
Our small town seminar received this contribution from Darrel Beerbohm, of Terrytown:
"Being from a small town in Nebraska and marrying a girl from San Francisco was a fun thing, and culture shock to her when we went to Nebraska to visit after we got married.
"My folks arranged a party at the Legion Hall. My San Francisco girl asked my mom if she sent invitations out.
"Mom said, 'Oh, don’t have to — they all know about it and if they can will drop by.'
"Couldn’t do that in San Francisco! Her family got a kick out of the reception when we returned to the city."
Devil grass blues
Julie Bonck, of New Orleans, has a name for those little stickers that made summertime barefootin' so painful for us kids:
"I grew up in New Orleans, but my mother grew up in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, and my dad boarded at St. Stanislaus, so we returned to the Gulf Coast for the summers.
"We called the stickers in the grass 'rock-a-chaws.' I think that was St. Stanislaus's mascot?"
You're correct, Julie. It seems "rock-a-chaws" was the Choctaw name for sand burs. It translates as "devil grass," which pretty much describes them.
St. Stanislaus Catholic School, so the story goes, named its high school football team "rock-a-chaws" because its field was covered with the pesky plants.
(The stickers are also known as cockleburs — and other names I can't print.)
Novice bakers
Here's a small-town memory from Faye Guidry:
"We used to live in Parks, in St. Martin Parish (population 420).
"Reading about houses raised on brick pillars reminded me of the 1940s, when I played with my cousins under the house.
"We made mud pies. We put fresh eggs stolen from the 'polia' (hen house) in our pie 'dough.' Fun times."
What's so scenic?
Advocate feature writer Robin Miller needs information about a highway that, in Baton Rouge, runs by the industrial district:
"I’m working on a 'Curious Louisiana' story about Scenic Highway. The question is, 'Was Scenic Highway ever scenic?'
"I’ve talked to the DOTD, and found the earliest reference of that part of U.S. 61 as 'Scenic Highway' as 1948."
If you have a Scenic Highway story, email romiller@theadvocate.com.
"Come in, Daddy!"
Jamie Owen Parkerson, of Lafayette, tells this "creative communications" tale:
"My dad, Jimmie Owen Jr., was in the oil business and had to go out often to the wells.
"My memory is we had a radio in his office where he would push a button and talk to the men on the rigs.
"I decided when I was around 6 I wanted to talk to Daddy, and got on that radio saying, 'Daddy, come in — this is Jamie.'
"I don’t think he answered, but somebody else said, 'Young lady, get off the radio!'"
Second chance
Ben Farrar, of New Roads, says, "As a kid, my small north Louisiana Baptist church could only support a retired preacher.
"One Sunday, the deacons passed the offering plates. The preacher checked the plates and said, 'This is not gonna get the job done. Pass ‘em around again.'
"And so they did, with better results that time around."