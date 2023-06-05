Guys everywhere can't help but admire Francisco Lomas, of Lafayette, aka "Mr. Charm":
"My ex-girlfriend Louise asked me to pick up a sale item at a building supply store. However, the young sales clerk informed me, 'Mister, that sale ended yesterday.'
"So I looked straight into her face and sang the Beatles' tune:
“ ‘Yesterday all my troubles seemed so far away. Now it looks as though they're here to stay. Oh, I believe in yesterday.'
"Then I said to the sales clerk, 'If we pretend it’s yesterday, can you charge me yesterday’s sales price?'
"To which she replied, 'Yes, I can do that.'
"I relayed the exchange to Louise, and I said, 'If only I could use that same charm and win you back, Louise.'
"She then replied, 'Frankie, you already did.'
"Thank you, Paul McCartney."
License to laugh
We've been having fun with stories of creative car license plates spotted by alert readers:
- "Being a private investigator," says Karen Labatut, of Slidell, "I chuckled when I saw the license plate 'AKA 007.'
"But the next day, I laughed out loud when I saw 'IAM 007.’ ”
- Henry Bradsher, of Baton Rouge, says, "On the subject of interesting license plates, many years ago my mother had one on the front of her car (where none are required in Louisiana).
"It announced in very large letters: 'OFFICIAL,' and under that, in slightly smaller letters: 'U.S. GOVERNMENT.'
"And below that, in small letters: 'Taxpayer.’ ”
Trendy grandma
"The Monday story about the lady in torn bluejeans brings to mind a recent event with our granddaughter Charlotte," says Michael J. DeFelice, of Zachary.
"My wife and I were cleaning out a closet and putting clothes in three piles — keep, donate, and throw away.
"Charlotte grabbed a blue jean jacket from the throwaway pile and smiled with delight as she put it on.
"It had a frayed collar, frayed cuffs, a few rips and tears — just the thing you would find at an upscale woman's clothing store.
"Not only was it her grandmother's jacket, but it looked like something that had been worn for years (actually had been) in a horse stable."
Crunch time
Alex "Sonny" Chapman, of Ville Platte, says, "All of these stories about fighting with shellfish to try and get something edible reminded me of the Tom Hanks movie 'Splash.'
"When he took his mermaid girlfriend, Daryl Hanna, to dinner (while she had legs), she ordered a lobster.
"When it was brought to their table she commenced eating, shell and all. Tom Hanks looked towards the gawking diners and deadpanned, 'She’s really hungry.’ ”
Special People Dept.
Edith Horn, of The Lodge at Lane Senior Care in Zachary, celebrates her 103rd birthday Tuesday, June 6.
Sweet talking
John Thibodeaux advises:
"The lesson I keep forgetting is that constructive criticism goes down better with a healthy serving of honey."
Take a bow, folks
On Sunday Lady Katherine reminded me that this column first appeared in the Morning Advocate on June 4, 1979.
After a while I figured out that would make it 44 years old (math was never one of my strong subjects).
As you know, it has always been a "reader-driven" column, which means readers do most of the writing and I do as little as possible.
I've gotten away with this for so long because I'm lucky to have readers who tell little stories — nostalgia items, bad jokes, kids' witticisms, etc. Plus, we hear from folks celebrating 90-years-plus birthdays or 50-years-plus anniversaries.
Without help from contributors, we couldn't do this. But fortunately, folks from Baton Rouge, Acadiana and now the New Orleans area are talented storytellers and give me more than enough material to do this six days a week.
So thanks for keeping me employed, and keep those stories coming. Please. ...