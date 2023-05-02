Monday's story by Karen Poirrier about adventuresome kids in a church bell tower brought this bell-ringing tale from Donald Landaiche, of Donaldsonville:
"When I was a young boy, we lived across the street from the convent and elementary school. The convent had a bell on the second floor porch that rang to begin classes, for lunch, dismissal, etc.
"A rope attached to the bell went through a hole in the floor down to the ground level.
"We kids would sit on our front porch in the late evening. When we thought the nuns were all in bed, one of us would run across the street, ring the bell and race back, waiting to see which nun came out.
"This went on for a while, until the nuns got smart. In the evening they would pull the rope up to the second floor.
"One of us was chosen to go to the second floor to ring the bell. But at the top of the stairs he came face-to-face with Mother Superior.
"Guess who was not able to go out to recess for a month? Sadly, I was the chosen ringer."
Short career
Our tales of switchboards and telephone operators reminded Jamie Owen Parkerson, of Lafayette, of the days when larger offices had their own switchboards:
"My daddy and grandfather’s office, Owen Drilling Co., had a switchboard, and during the summer, 'us girls' would take a week answering the phone when the receptionist went on vacation.
"I was about 12, and it was my turn. My grandfather told me to 'hold' his calls. Every call that came in for him, I put on hold.
"Needless to say, the office manager chewed me out when there were no lines for others to make calls on. I didn’t work very long that week!"
Agony of 'defeet'
Marsha R., of Baton Rouge, joins our readers who recall their “barefootin’ ” childhood:
"When I was a child in Hawaii, we always had bare feet. Though stickers were painful, there was something worse that happened frequently.
"While riding a bicycle, your foot could slip off the pedal, bringing your big toe in contact with the street. This resulted in your toe splitting open, causing you to limp home, where you would get mercurochrome and a big bandage.
"It took a week to heal, so no shoes at Sunday church, either.
"Everyone went 'downtown' to the city barefoot. What finally civilized us was Sears Roebuck bringing the first escalator seen in Honolulu.
"You had to wear shoes to ride it, and that was enough to force our capitulation to polite society and 'defeet' our island customs."
Drowning in oil
"Recently I received a birthday gift certificate to a car wash that included a 'super oil change' good for 15,000 miles," says Ernie Gremillion, of Baton Rouge:
"Shortly after that, with 12,000 miles left on my oil change, I got a factory recall notice. I took it in to the dealer. The work took two more hours than I was promised.
"When I was checking out, I was informed that since the work had taken so long, they had given me a free oil change."
Special People Dept.
- Leon Perret, of Kenner, will be 99 Wednesday, May 3. He will celebrate at a family party Sunday, May 7.
- Lucille Hughes, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 97th birthday Wednesday, May 3. She was born in Topeka, Kansas, and came to Louisiana after World War II to marry.
Stick 'em up!
Bo Bienvenu, of Prairieville, has this suggestion for a name for Baton Rouge's new ice hockey team:
"Because the new hockey team is a minor league team, and our Legislature is made up of minor league politicians, I think the team should be called the Polisticks."