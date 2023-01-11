A boxing tale from Jim Skelly, of Pearl River County, Mississippi:
"Willie Pastrano, former light heavyweight champion and a friend of mine, told me this story:
"'One day while training, Angelo Dundee comes over to me, pulls me aside and says, "I got this kid coming in and I want you to spar with him. Go easy on him; he's just a kid."
"'So I says OK. We get in the ring and start sparing. Angelo's hollering, "Go easy, go easy." I'm thinking, hell, I'm champion of the world and I can't lay a glove on him.'
"'When we'd do roadwork, I'm running fast as I can, and the kid's running backwards, keeping up and not breaking a sweat.'
"'I knew this kid was going to be something very special.'"
Jim says if you haven't already guessed it, the "kid" was Cassius Clay, who later became Muhammad Ali, and indeed was very special!
Creative communion
From our "Church Humor" file comes a story from Bonnie Pecoraro:
"Following Monday’s conversation of occurrences at church:
"At St. Augustine’s Episcopal Church in Baton Rouge, small children accompanied by family also went to the communion rail.
"The priest, as he passed out the communion host, would bless the child by placing his hand on the head and saying a blessing.
"My then 4-year old brother, Tom Barrow, kneeling beside me, looked up at me and asked, 'Did he put one of those little cakes on my head?'
"Small church, so everyone got an earful and a chuckle."
Toasting Greenies
The stunning victory of Tulane over USC in the Cotton Bowl reminded Keith Horcasitas, of Baton Rouge, of another Green Wave victory that called for celebration:
"My late daddy, Andres N. Horcasitas Jr., was a Tulane graduate after World War II.
"As a kid in uptown New Orleans, dad used to love to go to Tulane football, baseball, and basketball games.
"How can I forget Dec. 1, 1973 at Tulane Stadium, when Tulane finally beat LSU (14-0) after 25 years of losses?
"After that game, my daddy and a K&B pharmacist neighbor, Eugene Bergeray, a Greenie football letterman in the '30s, popped open a bottle of champagne Eugene had been saving all those years to celebrate the victory!
"As a 13-year-old, I got to make a toast with them too, since they were so happy for the occasion!"
(I wonder how many bottles of bubbly were popped in New Orleans after the Cotton Bowl. Must have sounded like a battlefield…)
Special People Dept.
Mary Dawes Chawla, of New Orleans, celebrates her 91st birthday Thursday, Jan. 12.
Divine apology
Joe Margavio tells a church story that sounds suspiciously like an old joke:
"When I was about 10 (in 1947) my mother gave me two quarters when I went to church; one for the church and one for my snack.
"One Sunday on the way to church I dropped one of the quarters and it rolled into the storm drain on the road.
"When I got to church I knelt down to pray, and also apologized to the Lord that I lost his quarter."