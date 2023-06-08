Our crawfish boil stories brought this one from Warren Byrd, of Baton Rouge:
"My son, Matthew, and daughter-in-law, Allison, have three wonderful boys, all born in New Orleans.
"Or so we thought…
"Recently, middle son Robert, age 6, gave us pause on whether he is truly a Louisianan.
"The entire family was on its way to New Orleans for an event. From the back seat, Robert asked what they were going to do. Matthew told him they were going to a crawfish boil sponsored by his work.
"Then came this confusing statement:
"Robert said, 'I don’t like crawfish. But I love spaghetti. Why don’t we go to a spaghetti boil instead?"
Cool threads
Shooter Mullins comments on our un-fond memories of Nehru jackets:
"I go back farther than that. I had a pearl-grey Xavier Cugat jacket that looked boss, for sure. We're talking maybe 1953, when I was in San Antonio."
(Cugat, a Spanish-born musician and bandleader, was a leading figure in the spread of Latin music, and leader of the orchestra at New York's Waldorf–Astoria before and after World War II. He was famed as a snappy dresser.)
Cool threads II
Bill Huey, of Baton Rouge, comments on our Thursday story about putting those purple Crown Royal bags over a car's side mirror to keep birds from attacking it:
"Bucktown Bill's story about the Crown Royal bag reminded me of a well-known lobbyist (and former state senator) in Atlanta, Arthur B. "Skin" Edge.
"He once had an entire suit made of Crown Royal bags.
"Part of a lobbyist's essential attire, I guess."
(Only if he's lobbying for that liquor company.)
Eat your fish
"Nancy," a native Californian, agreed with our story about the joys of "sand dabs' at San Francisco's Tadich Grill:
"I got to eat them many times (when they were available), sauteed in butter! They are a delicate and mild-tasting bottom fish.
"Fun fact: Jimmy Stewart, portraying Charles Lindbergh in the movie 'Spirit of St. Louis,' is introduced to sand dabs in San Diego, at the hangar where the plane is to be built.
"It is lunchtime, and the builder has been welding and cooking sand dabs. He offers some to Jimmy Stewart/Charles Lindbergh who, of course, loves them!"
Service station days
Nic Ourso, of Baton Rouge, says, "I wonder if anyone pumping gas at a convenience store remembers pulling into a gas station, sitting in your vehicle as a guy waiting at the pump gave you the amount of gas requested, then making the payment by handing cash (no credit cards) to him, and moving on with a full tank of gas."
Special People Dept.
— Conrad and Beverly Joffrion, of Plaquemine, celebrate 62 years of marriage Sunday, June 11. They were childhood neighbors and lifelong residents of Plaquemine.
— Col. Ron and Kristie Thomas, of Mandeville, celebrate their 50th anniversary with a renewal of vows in Natchitoches Saturday, June 10. He is retired senior Army advisor to the adjutant general of the Louisiana National Guard; she is retired director of change management and communication for the Department of the Navy.”
— George and Mary Helmer, of Lafayette, celebrate their 50th anniverary Friday, June 9. He is an LSU graduate and retired clinical chemist; she is an LSU graduate and retired principal.
— Peggy and Roger Alleman, of Plattenville, celebrated 50 years of marriage Thursday, June 8.
— Hilbert and Charlene Robins, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 50th anniversary Friday, June 9.
Talking cars
Our bumper sticker/license plate collection continues to grow:
Suzanne Crow, of Covington, says they get "lots of furtive glances and bemused chuckles in the church parking lot when folks notice our plate: ‘OLDCROW.’”
Vicki Hannan says, "Several years ago I was driving in Baton Rouge behind an iconic Ford Falcon. The license plate read: 'MALTESE.'"