Bo Bienvenu, of Prairieville, says French President Macron's visit to New Orleans brought back memories of a 1960 visit by another French president, Charles deGaulle.
Bo recalls hearing about a legendary meeting of the stiff, dignified deGaulle and the colorful, quotable St. Landry Parish Sheriff Cat Doucet.
Cat's account of the meeting was recalled in 2016 by Jim Bradshaw in his "C'est Vrai" column on the eunicetoday.com site.
After greeting him in French, Cat gave the press this unsurprising news about deGaulle: "His French isn't too bad."
No escape
Earl Newman, of Baton Rouge, adds another "wayward youth" story to our collection:
"When I attended Istrouma High, I dated a young lady from Baton Rouge High one night.
"After dropping her off early and meeting some friends for refreshments, I went home. But after going to bed I decided to sneak out of the house and visit her.
"My plan was to push the car out of the garage and down the street to start it. But a back tire went off the end of the driveway and into the drainage ditch.
"Attempts to drive it out were futile. I foolishly thought that putting all my white gym socks under it would help (they didn’t).
"I decided to go down the street and try to get my friend Bill McBunch to help. He crawled out his bedroom window and we both tried in vain to get the car out of the ditch. By now it’s 3 a.m.
"Fortunately another friend of ours passed by in a car, and the three of us managed to free the car.
"The next morning my dad asked why the ditch was full of white socks. I pretended innocence.
"He probably watched with amusement that night at the young men trying to escape their dilemma without the parents being the wiser."
She was not impressed
A while back we ran some stories about guys wrecking cars because they were viewing young ladies instead of driving.
Brot Capers, of Baton Rouge, has a different take on the phenomenon:
"My girl-watching story doesn't involve an automobile. In the summer of 1973, before I started LSU, I worked with the cleaning crew in the Tiger Stadium dorms.
"I was washing windows on the fifth floor from the inside of a room. I noticed a very nice-looking coed on the sidewalk below.
"As I leaned further out the window, I slipped. I fortunately caught myself before I fell to the ground. She heard my startled cry, looked up, smiled, and kept walking."
Shall we drag?
Charles "Boogie" Scott says memories of the LaPlace drag strip remind him of his days there:
"I attended races, raced, built or worked on many cars, and even worked there as a car inspector for one day."
He says on the strip's grand opening in May of 1962, he came in second in a 1934 Austin American Bantam powered by a supercharged Oldsmobile engine.
Reminds me of a story about Paul Newman putting a Porsche engine in a VW Beetle and having fun at red lights, leaving sports cars and hot rods in the dust.
Special People Dept.
Herb and Linda Whitman, of Denham Springs, celebrate 55 years of marriage Friday, Dec. 9. Linda is a frequent contributor to this column, but other than that seems pretty normal.
Act like a Jeep
"Stories about old TV shows reminded me of playing the Roy Rogers show with my first cousins," says Eileen Turowski Taylor, of Baton Rouge.
"I cast myself as Roy, which I am sure was unusual for a little girl in the 1950s.
"My other cousins assumed the parts they wanted to play.
"One of my cousins had rheumatic fever, so she played the inactive character, Nellybelle the Jeep, on her chaise lounge."