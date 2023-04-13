"All the talk about phone operators in small towns reminded me of my neighborhood's preferred method of communication," says Peter Dassey, of Kenner.
"I grew up on Warrington Drive, near Fillmore, backed up against the London Avenue Canal in New Orleans.
"Our neighborhood block was rife with kids, over 40 of them, with 20 from just three families alone.
"One of our favorite places to hang out was the Gatto Playground, nestled between the 'W' streets of Wickfield, Wildair, and Windsor.
"Whether it was during the day or evening, you would hear a faint hollering get louder and louder as each mom down and around the block would relay the message until it crescendoed at the park.
"I can still hear our next-door neighbor Miss Claine's request echoing from two blocks away: 'Alden Michael, Timmy Thomas, Wade David — it's time for dinner!'"
Which reminds me
One of the joys of parenthood is the ability to embarrass your kids. My mom did this just about every afternoon of my early childhood.
As I've mentioned, "Smiley" is not only my real name, it was also my dad's name.
My buddies playing in our backyard got a big chuckle when Mom came out on the back steps calling, "Smiley JUNIOR, dinner's ready!"
Nicknames galore
My Thursday telephone operator story from the '60s, when I was doing agricultural news for Farm Bureau, reminded me of one more. It's about the nicknames in south Louisiana towns where many residents have the same last name, and sometimes the same first name, too.
I needed to call a parish Farm Bureau leader about an upcoming meeting. He lived in a community downriver from Baton Rouge.
I had his name but no phone number, so I called the local operator and asked for his number.
The operator, in a lovely river-parish accent, asked me, "Do you want Bubba or Bubba's daddy?"
I guessed Bubba, which turned out to be correct…
Keep those tools!
Our Friday comment about the passing of penny candy, ice picks, and churchkeys brought this note from Diane Huber, of Hammond:
"Penny candy is, unfortunately, gone, but I still have and use my ice pick and churchkey!
"The ice pick comes in handy for a variety of jobs, but mainly I use it in the kitchen to break apart frozen meat or frozen veggies that have clumped together.
"The churchkey came in handy a few weeks ago. These days many canned goods come with pull tabs. One day the pull tab came off, and the can opener couldn't get a grip on it.
"I punched a hole with the churchkey, which made a gap which allowed a heavy spoon to lift the lid off.
"So if you still have those things, don't get rid of them. Your grandkids might need them some day too!"
Special People Dept.
— Dora "Dorie" Perry, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 96th birthday Saturday, April 15. She is a member of the Thursday Morning Wesley Covenant Group at University United Methodist Church.
— Anna B. Saizan, of Williamsburg Senior Living Community, Baton Rouge, celebrates her 95th birthday Sunday, April 16.
— Jim and Vivian Jeanmard, of Lafayette, celebrated their 65th anniversary Wednesday, April 12.
— Mike and Susan Demouy, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 50th anniversary Friday, April 14.
Warm relationship
"Dianne" says, "We don’t have big porches in our neighborhood, so a dear retired neighbor, Moose, opens up his garage and sets out chairs on his driveway for a neighborhood chat.
"I went over one day to join the afternoon conversation, and he told me he’d spent the night with Hot Sally.
"Why on earth would he tell me that? How embarrassing. It’s none of my business.
"Turns out, Hot Sally is the name of his heating pad."