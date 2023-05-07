One more "clever telephone operator" story from times past:
"Years ago I worked for the Credit Bureau of Morgan City," says Craig M. Bennett. "Of course, our job was to collect bad debts that had been turned over to us by our customers.
"Not having the phone numbers for some of these debtors, we had to call the information operator for a number.
"We would do this numerous times a day, and got to know the operators by first name.
"If I was looking for someone and there was not a number, sometimes the operator would say, 'I think this is his cousin’s number; you may give him a try.'
"This happened many times a day!"
Live fairy tale
"As I viewed King Charles III and Queen Camilla riding in the magnificent carriage at his coronation, my memory from 70 years ago came to mind," says Charlanne Cress, of Zachary:
"In 1953 my friends and I were huddled on the floor in front of our neighbor’s very small, black and white television set.
"As we very quietly watched the very young Queen Elizabeth riding in her carriage, my young neighbor blurted out, 'I think she has Cinderella’s carriage!'
"On Saturday, at 80, I had similar thoughts. Both were most memorable occasions!"
Charge it!
A sign of the times, from Marsha R., of Baton Rouge:
"For months there have been 'Carwash Coming' signs on the Airline entrance to the old Cortana Mall. Since it's within walking distance of the Amazon warehouse, I wondered why they wasted the site on a carwash when it could have been another fast food place.
"Yesterday I saw that yes, there is a new carwash — but there are also what looks like 40 hookups to recharge electric cars."
Cutting remark
Michelle Cave says, regarding Tony Falterman's Thursday story about home remedies:
"Many years ago, our family moved from New York City to Delaware, to a small farm with no electricity or running water.
"We had a wood stove, and a kerosene stove in the kitchen, and a coal stove in the living room.
"One day my brother Skippy, who was probably about 9 or 10 at the time, was chopping wood for kindling with an axe and cut a big gash in his foot.
"We New Yorkers were at a loss. But a neighbor, Lester Killen, who just happened to be visiting, immediately plunged Skip's foot into a bucket of coal oil (kerosene).
"That stemmed the bleeding, and my mother treated it with Mercurochrome and bandaged it. It was a terrible gash. Many years later we knew all was well when Skip joined the Army and was a tank driver!"
Special People Dept.
Nolan "Country" Ruiz, of Plaquemine, celebrates his 99th birthday Monday, May 8. He is a World War II veteran, and was a POW. He was owner/operator of Country's Cafe in Plaquemine for 42 years.
'Gotcha' moment
Bo Bienvenu, of Prairieville, takes me back to the sixth grade with this little story:
"Jim Carruth’s Friday story about a phone prank reminded me of one where I was the victim.
"During a very busy time at work years ago, I was frequently seen in an office with a telephone receiver in one ear and the office pager in the other. I would flip the receivers as necessary to talk to both people. Then I would pick up my phone messages from the operator and return the calls I missed.
"I returned a call to Mr. Font, and the lady told me there was no one there by that name.
"I told her I had a message to call L.E. Font at that number. She said, 'Somebody got you. This is the Baton Rouge Zoo.'
"Of course, everyone in the office was watching and laughing."