Another tale for our "things kids say" series, from Marcia Fresh:
"My preschool granddaughter loves me to play 'dinosaurs or monsters' with her, chasing each other around the house growling.
"On a recent visit, she declared, 'You be a dinosaur and I’ll be a spider.'
"However, on that day I was suffering with back pain. So I replied, 'Sorry, honey, but today Grammy has to be something that doesn’t move.'
"Her immediate response: 'OK then. You be a banana.'
"Thank you, sweet girl — that I can do!"
Something missing
Our long-running seminar on drive-in movies jogged a lot of memories:
Donald Landaiche, of Donaldsonville, says, "I bet I’m not the only one who drove off after the movie with the speaker still hanging on the door."
No waste
"I was 18 in 1959 and dating Rosie," says Francisco Lomas, of Lafayette:
"My dad was projectionist at the Mission Drive-in Theater in San Antonio.
"One night Freddy Fender, best known for his song, 'Wasted Days and Wasted Nights,' and his band would be entertaining folks during intermission from the roof of the concession stand.
"I took Rosie to see Freddy Fender (with me being the son of the projectionist, we were not charged admission).
"I decided to take my date to meet my dad in the projection booth. Big mistake! He looked at my date and said, 'Rosie, did this cheapskate at least buy you a Coke?'
"Well, I showed him. I splurged on hot dogs and a Coke, and even left a tip from my dollar‘s charge. And smooching with Rosie was certainly not a wasted night."
Crime prevention
Another drive-in moment, from Clifford Williams, of Baton Rouge:
"When my dad was stationed at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico, we lived in the nearby town of Las Cruces.
"Every once in a while our parents would take me and my two younger brothers to the drive-in. They would bring snacks and drinks, and folding chairs so we could sit outside.
"Those moments are memorable, However, to the three boys the most exciting part was listening to 'clang' as cars left the drive-in and ran over the spikes at the exit.
"At that time we didn't know what that was about. Years later, I would learn that the spikes were placed in a certain direction to allow people to leave, but prevent people from sneaking in without paying.
"If you tried that, the spikes would blow your tires."
A little lagniappe
Service station nostalgia, from Richie Schega, of Mandeville:
"Who remembers pulling into a gas station, driving over a hose, and a bell on the wall clanging, announcing a customer at the pumps?
"Also, in the early '70s Mobil full-service stations gave out free New Orleans Saints glasses with a fill-up. We had a complete set way back when."
In a pickle
"My brother-in-law, Sammy, was recently making dill pickles and called me for advice," says Algie Petrere, of Central.
"After explaining what to do, I told him if no one was available to help in the future, he could always Google it.
"His response was, 'I don't have a Googler.'
"For some reason, that tickled my funny bone."
One is enough
C'mon, guys, cut it out!
I keep asking you to stop the stories of invasive medical procedures, but you just won't listen.
For instance, here's one from Larry Greenblatt, of Lafayette:
He says when he was in the military in another country, he was required to have an annual medical exam.
"During the prostate exam, the MD was a bit of a jokester. After he completed the exam, he looks at me and smiles, and says in English, 'Perhaps you would like a second opinion.'
"I look at the doctor, aghast, and say (expletives deleted), 'No!'
"He laughs and says, 'I haven’t found anyone yet.'"