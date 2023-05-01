Another tale from the days of telephone operators and switchboards, from Nancy C. Van Den Akker, of New Orleans. It deals with young women who had the jobs, and the universal "urge to merge":
"About a hundred years ago, my grandmother worked as an operator at the phone company.
"There was an older woman supervisor whose job was to prevent 'fraternization' with the young men working there.
"Somehow, she and my grandpa circumvented this guardian, and here I am!"
Special pause
Mike Nola, of Baton Rouge, says, "I would just like to share with you and your readers my most recent 'proud to be an American' moment.
"While rushing from my car to Alex Box Stadium for Friday night's LSU baseball game, the stadium announcer asked everyone to please rise for the singing of the national anthem.
"Although we were still at least a block away, every person walking both ahead of me and behind me stopped, put their hands on their hearts, removed their caps, and sang the beautiful rendition of the national anthem.
"When it was over, we all continued walking silently to the game. It was a very moving sight for me."
Church tissues
Gail Stephenson, of Baton Rouge, says, "Even though they shut down the Catholic school in my hometown of Campti when I was in first grade, that didn't mean the elementary school-age Catholic kids got out of going to Mass on holy days, like All Saints Day.
"The first, second, fourth and fifth grade public school teachers attended the local Catholic church, and they knew which kids were Catholic.
"The church was within easy walking distance of the school. On holy days, they rounded us up, and at lunch time we were all marched up the hill to Mass.
"If a girl forgot to bring her mantilla (veil) or chapel cap (saucer-sized lace circle) to school, a teacher would bobby-pin a Kleenex to her head to 'cover her crowning glory.'
"So much for separation of church and state!"
Flat nice gent
"The item from the lady with a flat tire reminds me of a similar story from 1987," says Cindy Black Bouchie, of Pineville:
"I lived in Baton Rouge, but drove to Clinton daily to The Watchman, my first newspaper job out of college.
"One day on Plank Road, I got a flat tire. There were no buildings in sight, and of course, no phones.
"An elderly gentleman from Slaughter, I believe a Realtor, stopped and assessed the situation. He went home, got his wife’s spare tire, took off my blown one and put on the spare.
"He followed me to Clinton, made sure I got a good tire, and took back his wife’s.
"He’d been on his way to a meeting, which of course he missed. When I told him I couldn’t believe all he did for me he said, 'I hope someone would take care of my daughter if this were to happen to her.'
"I wish I knew his name. His family should know what a kind man he was."
Lady of leisure?
Algie Petrere, of Central, has a message for those who say women who don't go to the office "don't work":
"Since I was a stay-at-home mom during my children's school years, I was the go-to volunteer and chauffeur.
"I was Cub Scout leader, band booster, and Brownie leader. My daughter Melanie volunteered me to be Girl Scout cookie chairman.
"When the school had a bake sale at a fall festival, the kids and I made a cake shaped like an outhouse. It was complete with dyed coconut grass, a brown sugar path and a Sears catalog. It was the hit of the night!
"Although I didn't 'work' and therefore had no paycheck, the memories are priceless!"