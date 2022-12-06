While I don't claim to be a big outdoorsman, I've been guest in enough Louisiana hunting/fishing camps to know that some fine food can be dished up there.
At a Pecan Island duck hunt the camp cook, before we went out that morning, put a hen in a big cast iron Dutch oven with a jar of Savoie's dark roux and all the chopped onions the pot would hold, cooking it on low heat. We returned around noon to a heavenly stew.
Ray in Des Allemands tells this camp cooking story:
"During the late '70s we had a camp on Thunder Bayou in Fourchon. After trawling for shrimp in the morning, we'd return to camp for breakfast.
"Being a Boy Scout at 12-13, I would cook up biscuits, bacon, and eggs and let the elders have a little break.
"I was cooking eggs when my twin cousins from the camp next door, came in. I offered to fry an egg for each of them.
"As I placed his plate on the table, one of the twins said, 'I wanted my egg scrambled.'
"Without missing a beat, with spatula still in hand, I reached over the table and whacked the egg into pieces, saying 'Now it’s scrambled!'
"Needless to say, no one else made special orders."
The littlest hitcher
Sheila Hebert says her "one and only spanking" happened at age 5 in Vermilion Parish, when she hitchhiked to Perry from Abbeville:
"After a movie with my visiting Texan cousins, I called my mom to pick us up. No answer. After a short wait, I bragged to my cousins that I knew our moms were in Perry and I knew the way.
"We started our walk to the Perry highway. When the cousins started to complain about the walk, I just stuck out my finger to get a ride like I had seen in the movies.
"We did get a ride, luckily from a guy who worked in my dad’s office. He asked where we were going, then dropped us off at my aunt's in Perry.
"Was I surprised when I didn’t receive cheers for my problem-solving skills!"
Double trouble
"As a 13-year-old I was consumed with cars and driving," says Tom Madere, of LaPlace:
"I would drive the family’s 1955 Buick up and down our long driveway. I convinced my mother to let me get on the highway if she came along.
"Several times a week I would drive the same 10-mile route with her riding along. There was only one problem: she didn’t have a license either, and hadn’t driven in years."
Don't be a goon
Russ Wise, of LaPlace, says the tale of the Navy's "Brick Platoon" of non-swimmers reminded him of the Army's "Goon Platoon" during basic training at Fort Knox, for out-of-shape trainees.
"They had to run an extra mile or two at the end of a day's marching and training. Somehow I avoided that; guess I looked in better shape than I was."
Special People Dept.
Ann Strickland, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 97th birthday Wednesday, Dec. 7. She grew up near Toledo Bend.
Saturday morning bliss
Our series on early TV shows drew this recollection from Mike of Mandeville:
"Saturday mornings in New Orleans started with old Roy Rogers movies, then 'Ramar of the Jungle' starring Jon Hall. 'Jungle Jim' with Johnny Weissmuller took over Ramar's spot later on.
"Then there was 'Fury,' the story of a horse and the boy who loved him; then 'Sky King.' (I don't know why his niece Penny was always with him. He flew a plane called the Songbird.) I finished with 'My Friend Flicka.'
"This was before all the cartoons took over Saturday mornings.
"I've been told I have a plethora of useless information."
(Really? Why do you think that is, Mike?)