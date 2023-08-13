As you might have noticed, this column does not shy away from controversial topics — such as how to eat pizza.
Russ Wise, of LaPlace, comments on the August 1 story from Marlene Pedesclaux, of Marrero, who told us that in Brooklyn pizza slices are eaten without being folded, and "Every kid seemed to know this."
Russ, just back from a visit to Naples, Italy, found another method of pizza consumption there:
"While in Naples, the birthplace of pizzas, I asked about that in two restaurants, and was told that in fact folding a pizza slice lengthwise was exactly the right thing to do!
"I also learned that pizzas do not come to the table pre-sliced, and the true original pizza, called the Pizza Margherita (for the late Queen Margherita, not the frozen drink) has a thin crust covered with tomato sauce and mozzarella, plus a sprinkling of basil. No pepperoni, no sausage, not even a stuffed crust!"
I might add my rule: pizza is never eaten with a knife and fork; if it's so deep you need utensils, it's a pie, not a pizza.
Speaking of Naples
"Having recently returned from driving in Naples, Italy," says Russ Wise, "I’m now convinced I can drive anywhere in the world.
"Lanes and stop signs there are just suggestions. Speed limits are only recommendations. And motorcycles come at you from all directions, often carrying three or more people.
"But the pizza was great!"
A moving tale
After a reader suggested a photon torpedo from "Star Trek" to deal with irritating drivers, we heard a "back to the past" version of this tactic from Kevin Reed, of New Orleans:
"When I was growing up my mom, when driving, would always think out loud that she would like to find someone who could mount a cowcatcher (Google it) on the front of her car like the old trains.
"She wanted to throw the slowpokes out of the left lanes.
"When she was finally able to pass the slow car, she would mutter to herself, 'The left lane is for passing, not driving. Just wait till I find somebody good at welding. I’ll fix ya.'”
Double feature
A drive-in movie story from Darrel Beerbohm, of Terrytown:
"I came from a small town in Nebraska. We had a drive-in theater.
"When I was a junior in high school, a buddy and I, as many did, got in the trunk. After we got parked in the theater we hopped out.
"My cousin and his girlfriend told us to sit in the front seat while they would sit in the back.
"My friend and I had a very hard time focusing on the movie on the screen, with those two being more entertaining in the back seat.
"Might say we had two shows in one. Neither of us could remember what movie was playing on the screen."
Speaking of THAT...
Gene Paquette, of Breaux Bridge, says, "It’s utterly amazing that Alfred Hitchcock got away with this scene from "North by Northwest" in 1959.
"It takes place in the 20th Century Limited dining car.
"Eve Kendall (played by Eva Marie Saint): 'I don’t discuss romance on an empty stomach.'
"Roger Thornhill (played by Cary Grant): 'You’ve already eaten.'
Kendall: 'But you haven’t.'”
Special People Dept.
- Leatus and Felicia Still, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 58th anniversary Monday, Aug. 14.
- Gwen and Dennis Gibbs, of Covington, celebrate 58 years of marriage Monday, Aug. 14.
Having it all
Jacob Scardina comments on our rice vs. potatoes stories:
"I was raised in a Italian family; my wife was raised in a Cajun family. So we have pasta with red sauce (aka gravy); rice and gravy (brown gravy, plus étouffée and gumbo); and occasionally mashed potatoes from both sides.
"How blessed can one guy be?"