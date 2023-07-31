An example of the way kids make up their own language is provided by Alan R. Crnko, of Holden, who has given me a new word to add to my vocabulary for use on certain occasions:
"Living in the country, my grandkids and I have an affinity for identifying birds of all kinds.
"I am proud of them both for being able to identify so many birds by sight, since they are rather young, 8 and 10.
"The 8-year-old recently said, 'Grandpa, come look, there are two redbirds out there, and they are marinating!'
"Well, I jumped up — having never seen that before, but unfortunately, they flew away before I got to be a witness.
"I know many of your readers are birdwatchers, and was wondering has anyone seen birds marinating before?"
Brooklyn cuisine
"A recent entry in your column about a $1 breakfast of coffee and beignets inspired this memory," says Marlene Pedesclaux, of Marrero:
"Back in the late '50s, early '60s, storefront pizzerias were everywhere in Brooklyn, especially in little strip malls.
"On Saturdays, my mother would give me 30 cents for a huge slice of cheese pizza and a soda — 15 cents each.
"These storefronts always had big windows to watch the pizza guys form the dough, flinging it up in the air and catching the high-flying circle with their closed fists. It fascinated me to see this.
"Brooklyn etiquette (possibly an oxymoron) decreed that pizza slices not be folded in half to eat them. Every kid seemed to know this."
Asian 'maters
Our recent tales of the joy of homegrown tomatoes brought this report from Tina Soong, of Covington:
"Tomatoes have different interesting names in China, where they were introduced, likely via the Philippines or Macau, in the 1500s.
"It was named 'foreign eggplant' in the south of China and 'foreign red persimmon' in the north.
"They are cultivated as ornamentals, for herb medicine, for food and for export. China exported $341 million in tomatoes in 2021, making it the ninth-largest exporter.
"There are many Chinese tomato recipes and dishes!"
Tina also discusses Chinese versions of rice and gravy, which we'll present at another time.
Hushing the kids
"My mother and her best friend announced one night that we were going to see the movie 'Hush...Hush, Sweet Charlotte' at the drive-in theater in Marrero," says Pat Plaisance, of New Orleans:
"We had never been, so we were very excited. There were five of us kids in that old Comet, ranging in age from 8 to an infant.
"The ladies were worried we wouldn’t be able to sit still that long, but I’m here to attest that we were so mesmerized that we barely moved a muscle.
"That movie is still one of my favorites. The haunting music takes me right back to that old drive-in."
Which reminds me
I'm also a fan of "Hush...Hush" for two reasons — it was shot at an old mansion downriver from Baton Rouge, and Bette Davis delivered a line that made me laugh out loud.
When Olivia de Havilland, as Bette's younger cousin, comes to stay with her, she told the unstable older woman that she was in public relations.
Bette sneers as only she could, and says, "Public relations? That sounds dirty!"
In 1964, when the movie came out, I had been in the public relations field for a couple of years and enjoyed quoting Bette to my fellow PR people.
Forgot what?
Linda Dalferes tells of the joy of aging:
"'Are you talking to me?' I asked.
"'No, I was having a conversation with myself,' said he. 'Made me laugh out loud.'
"'So, what were you saying to yourself?'
"'I forgot.'
"Then we both laughed out loud.
"It’s hell to get old, Smiley, but sometimes it can be pretty entertaining."