Another drive-in movie story, from Robert Leonpacher:
"In 1946, Louis Michot, at one time state superintendent of education, built the first drive-in movie theater in Lafayette.
"I lived about 1 or 1½ miles away from it. During the summer, at age 12, I would ride my bike there.
"They had Flit guns, or spray guns with insecticide in them. Without being paid, I would go from car to car and ask if they wanted mosquito spray. Nobody had A/C back then, so windows were open.
"I would usually get a nickel or dime tip. Once in a while I would get 25 cents. That guy with his gal would then say, 'Don't come back.'"
Sky high
"Shoo Shoo," of New Orleans, has this movie memory:
"Many of us who grew up in New Orleans East in the '60s and '70s fondly remember the Skyvue Drive-In theater.
"Back then traffic on the I-10 high rise was lighter, and you could see the big screen going east or west. Maybe it is that old memory that makes drivers slow to a crawl going over the peak of the bridge — still looking for the movies at night."
Inauspicious start
Sonny Punch, of Lafayette, tells how a date gone bad had a happy ending:
"Letters about 1960s dating reminded me of one of my first dates with Marion, in Kenner. I was a Marrero teen in 1965 with limited resources and no car.
"Took the bus to the Gretna ferry, crossed the river, and took public transportation as far as I could toward Kenner.
"No bus route going there, so hired a cab, costing me all my date money. We had a nice visit at her house for a few hours, then her DAD had to drive me home!
"Got to know him a little bit better, though. Marion and I have been happily married 56 years."
Uniform changes
Our Wednesday story about a seasick sailor brought us this tale from Sam Gallo, of Baton Rouge:
"I was on a training mission in the North Atlantic on the destroyer U.S.S. Dyess when we encountered bad weather for several days — enough, shall we say, to upset my stomach.
"After that mission, I asked the Navy if I could join the Air Force, which still was operating as the Army Air Force before it became a separate branch.
"The Navy said yes, and gave me an honorable discharge.
"So I’m a veteran who officially once wore the uniforms of the Army, Navy, and Air Force."
Special People Dept.
— Jimmie and Gerry Casabat, of Mandeville, celebrate 60 years of marriage Thursday, July 6. He proposed while "fine dining in the Rockery Inn parking lot in New Orleans, enjoying Manuel's hot tamales while we sipped a Regal beer and a Coca-Cola." (Note: This is the most New Orleans anniversary notice I've ever received.)
— Jan and Ernie Wall celebrated 66 years of marriage Tuesday, July 4.
Quick reads
I've had fun with tales of vanity license plates. Here are the last notes I received about them:
Roger Hamlyn, of New Orleans: "On Magazine Street I saw an Audi driving away and saying AUDIOS."
Buck Bertrand: "For nearly 40 years I've had SLOHAND, from Conway Twitty's song, 'Slow Hand.'''
Lee Blotner, of Metairie: "Here are two I think everyone can figure out. One is ILVMNMS. And my friend Elaine Levin, who was a nurse, had her plate read 11 RN."
(Spoiler alert: Evidently everyone but me can figure these out. So Lee explains: the first says "I love M&Ms," While the second refers to "E.levin," an RN.)
Puzzlement
Chuck Falcon, of Donaldsonville, wonders, "Why is it that a prostate exam or biopsy, or a colonoscopy, requires an ID?"
"I can’t imagine anyone sneaking in to have these done."