Dear Smiley: My wife and I worked with the 3 and 4 year-olds at Baton Rouge's Istrouma Baptist Church.
We asked the children if they knew any Bible verses.
One child answered, “Be ye kind;” another, “Children, obey your parents.”
Gil McKee, Pastor Garland McKee’s son, came up with “Keep your hands to yourself.”
Guess he had heard that enough that it must surely be scriptural!
CHUCK WILLIS
Shelbyville, Kentucky
Bells were ringing
Dear Smiley: I am originally from New Orleans.
Almost all our neighborhoods had at least one, and in most cases more than one, church with bells. These bells were rung on the hour daily. Some rang also at night.
As children, when we would be outside at play in the summer, our mothers usually gave us instructions to come home for lunch when the bells rang 12 times at noon.
Likewise, in the evening we had our orders to return at 5, 6, or in the summer as late as 7.
My neighborhood (Constance and Henry Clay) heard bells at Poor Claire Chapel and St. Francis Church. Further down Magazine Street they rang at St. Stephen’s Church and St. Henry’s Church.
Such a great memory of times when our hearts were young and happy.
DIANE SOUTHERLAND DANSEREAU
Baton Rouge
Small World Dept.
Dear Smiley: One of my sidelines while working in the oilfields of Angola, West Africa, was to make jerky for my fellow expats.
I had an 8-tray plastic American Standard dehydrator I used to make my weekly batch of jerky. Over time, those plastic trays started to crumble from the repeated heating cycles.
I called the 1-800 number I found on the dehydrator to inquire about replacement trays.
The operator reminded me the dehydrator was out of warranty and I would have to pay for the trays, plus shipping.
While giving my order, I asked where it would be shipped from. "We are located in Manitowoc, Wisconsin," she replied.
"My mom grew up in Two Rivers, Wisconsin," I said. It is the neighboring city, like Metairie is to New Orleans.
She: "What's was your mom's name?"
Me: "Joyce Henfer."
She: "Tressie's oldest girl?"
Me: "YES!"
She: "Don't worry about the charges. Now where do you need them shipped to?"
PETER DASSEY
Kenner
Sticker shock
Dear Smiley: I found myself and my bride in 1962 stationed at a Heavy Bomb SAC base in Altus, Oklahoma.
We were young and far away from home, and so obtained a Catahoula pup for a comfort pet.
We were living in a trailer park. Our place had a 2-foot-tall snow fence around it. Our pup, Huckleberry, one day decided to jump the fence.
When he landed, all four legs folded and he began howling.
I went over, picked him up, and found what were called "goat heads" stuck on his feet. It looks like a hard seed with pointy parts sticking out all around it, sharp as tacks.
After that day you couldn't force Huckleberry over that fence.
GERALD A. BOURQUE
Destrehan
Punished by math
Dear Smiley: About Jay Scardina’s Friday article on Sacred Heart nuns handing out "lollipops:"
Sister Malachi gave me one of 969. You multiplied 969 times 969 and got the result, 938,961.
Now you subtract 969, get an answer, subtract 969 again, for 969 subtractions. The final result, hopefully and prayerfully, would be 0. If not you would have to redo! Certainly honed your math skills!
JERRY ARBOUR
Baton Rouge
A bit crunchy
Dear Smiley: On the subject of eating crabs, my ever-joking friend, Wayne Weilbaecher, was with us at the great Bruning’s at West End in New Orleans.
We were eating boiled crabs, and he could see the couple at the next table was watching to see how to eat them.
He couldn’t resist, and picked up the whole unopened crab and bit the shell. Of course, laughter ensued.
JO ANN PAULIN
Metairie