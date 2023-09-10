It happened a few Fridays ago, as my wife and I marked the end of our workweek at a local Mexican restaurant.
Getting a prime table in a quiet part of the restaurant was our first piece of luck. The only real sound came from an almost muted television that hung from a wall mount above the patrons. Though the volume was low, we didn’t really need to hear the story to follow it. The pictures — image after image of trees ablaze — said everything. What we were seeing, quite clearly, was a news report about wildfires sweeping parts of Louisiana.
A young man and his wife entered the dining room with their two small children, taking the table a few feet away. Visibly worried, the father returned to the host’s station and gently made a request.
“Is there any way,” he asked, “that we could change the channel? Maybe sports, or maybe even just turn the thing off? What’s on right now is going to mean a lot of questions from our kids. I’d rather not have to do that.”
The young staffer seemed taken off guard, apparently not accustomed to customers who had quibbles about the programming. Possibly because a blank TV seemed out of the question, he switched the channel to a sports show.
For the next hour, as we ate our tacos and fajitas, there were no updates on a world broken by tragedy. Instead, a preview of the next basketball season accompanied our meal.
Meanwhile, the young father worried about something else.
“Is what I did,” he asked me, “OK with you?”
It occurred to him that maybe the other diners had wanted to catch the news, that he had inconvenienced us by asking for something else.
“I’m glad about what you did,” I told him. “I wish that I had made the request myself.”
Supporting a break from the news might seem like an odd thing coming from me. I’ve worked for years as a journalist because I think the world works better when people are well-informed. We can’t solve problems by ignoring them, which is why I spend a big part of my day following the headlines. I grieve for those who are suffering.
But news works best when we have time to ponder its meaning. That kind of perspective is most likely to grow while we’re grounded in other parts of our lives — in the families we build, the friendships we keep, the gardens we tend. Maybe one way to strike the right balance is to model it for children, who obviously aren’t equipped to deal with life’s darker realities.
These sorts of bargains seemed easier to make when there weren’t so many televisions in airports, restaurants and public waiting rooms.
But sometimes, as a young parent reminded me, if you need a break from the news, then all you need to do is ask.
