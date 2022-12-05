Christmas isn't Christmas in Louisiana if your tree isn't decorated with driftwood, oyster shells, dried okra pods and gourds.

Well, admittedly, that's a blanket statement. Not everyone would want these castaway products hanging on their Christmas trees. That is, until they see how some Louisiana crafters work their magic.

Take, for instance, Elvin Watts. He's creating Santas from driftwood since the 1980s, and if you look closer, he has some wisemen and swamp spirits in the mix.

Watts, along with wife Marsha, showed and sold his work at the City of New Roads' Market at the Mill in November. Customers also seek out his driftwood collection at Theatre Antiques in Denham Springs, where he is co-owner.

Still, the notoriety of Watts' ornaments reaches beyond the Baton Rouge area.

"In 1985, I had some ornaments for sale in St. Francisville," Watts said. "They were like these."

Watts stands next to the Christmas tree in his Market at the Mill booth and removes a driftwood Santa. It's short, cut from a straight piece of wood. Watts has carved and painted Santa's face near the top.

Some of its fellow Santas are topped by shotgun shell caps. Others have fuzzy beards, and some are even painted purple and gold for LSU fans.

"Members of Louisiana Tourism saw these little ornaments in St. Francisville that year," Watts continues. "They picked two ornaments each year to send Washington, D.C. Mine was chosen as the handcrafted ornament representing Louisiana that year. One of the Santas hung on the Capitol Christmas tree, and the other hung on the White House tree."

But you don't have to be president of the United States to hang one of Watts' Santas on your tree, and you don't have to be famous to appreciate one of his larger Santas and swamp spirits carved from cypress.

Again, they're all available year-round at Theatre Antiques, 228 N. Range Ave., Denham Springs, or by emailing theatreantiques@cox.net. Meanwhile, Watts continuously searches for driftwood and other interesting pieces.

The situation is the same for Jamie LeJeune. Well, with one exception.

LeJeune creates her Christmas ornaments and decorations from oyster shells, most of them given to her by a Louisiana oyster hatchery that didn't survive Hurricane Ida.

LeJeune also lives in Denham Springs and was showing her work at Market at the Mill. Her oyster ornaments are trimmed in gold paint and come with a gold-colored nativity scene in the center.

Though they are popular, her best-selling Christmas pieces are bigger, the first being a Christmas tree made of small oyster shells on a gallery wrapped canvas. The other is a picture of wisemen, also made of smaller oyster shells on a gallery wrapped canvas.

"I've been doing this 10 years," LeJeune said. "I love creating things, and I love Louisiana type things. And the oyster shells are a perfect fit."

For more information on LeJeune's work, email jamie.lejeune@hotmail.com.

As mentioned earlier, oysters aren't the only foodstuff that hangs on Louisiana Christmas trees. Just around the corner from LeJeune's Market at the Mill booth stands a display of okra pod ornaments created by Zachary resident Pheobe Veillion.

Veillion has been creating Louisiana-themed jewelry from wood and small oyster shells off and on for almost 30 years. But when Christmas season comes around, customers seek out her okra ornaments, an idea that came to her while looking closely at some dried pods.

"I started seeing faces," she said. "So, I started making them into ornaments.

Veillion coats the pods with acrylic paint and uses glue to create beards and noses for her Santa pods. The okra stems form natural hats for both her Santa and Grinch pods.

"I've also made some Gandalf ornaments," Veillion said. "He's from 'Lord of the Rings,' but he fits in with the other ornaments."

It's true. Gandalf's silver coating meshes with Santa's red and the Grinch's green. Veillion also has thrown a red and green-striped Santa into the mix, which has a way of bringing all of the characters together.

"I also have some solid color pods in white and gold," she said. "They look icicles when you hang them on the tree, so if you just want something elegant, these are available."

But if you'd rather one of her characters, take note that no two of her Santas or Grinches are the same.

"Each face has its own personality," Veillion said. "And every pod has a clear acrylic coating, but you can still shake them and hear the seeds rattle inside."

Now she's thinking about expanding her okra repertoire by making LSU, Mardi Gras and Halloween ornaments. But that's in the future.

In the present, her Christmas ornaments can be found at Lee Street Boutique and Gifts, 4538 Lee St., Zachary, or at Phoebe's Art and Jewelry Designs on Facebook. Veillion also can be reached by emailing veillionphoebe@gmail.com.

Finally, Ventress resident Susan Bachmann not only offers up a different kind of Christmas ornament but a different kind of Christmas tree.

Standing in her Market at the Mill booth are handmade trees. Each is build from pieces of driftwood painted white. Hanging from their limbs are ornaments made from gourds.

Bachmann has painted Santa and snowman faces on some ornaments, others have images of baby cardinals.

Her shelves also offer bigger, hollowed out gourds filled with nativity scenes, and she's painted Creole Santas and Grinches on others.

"The Grinch has been the most popular ornament this year," Bachmann said. "All of my small Grinch ornaments have sold out."

Bachmann usually would have a display of Christmas decorations made from cypress knees at this time of year, but she traded them this year for gourds.

"I love to paint just about anything, and I saw some gourds with nativity scenes on Pinterest," she said. "I thought they were cute, so I got online and ordered some."

The gourds came in all sizes. Bachmann made Christmas necklaces out of the smallest ones. Then came the ornaments, then the nativities.

But Christmas creations didn't stop there. Her husband, Rudy, is from Sweden. They returned to his native country last Christmas to visit her brother-in-law, who was selling his own handiwork at the local Christmas market.

"He cut out some wooden trees, which had a gap for a single ornament," Bachmann said. "I told my husband to get his pattern, because we were going to make those."

And they did. Bachmann's trees are cut from cypress boards, each with a gap that holds one ornament — minimalist holiday decor with a Louisiana cypress twist.

Bachmann's work also can be found at Louisiana Marketshops at the 115, 2942 Grand Point Hwy., Henderson.