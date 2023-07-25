Every weekday around 8 a.m., Troy Carter clocks in at the Chicken Shack on North Acadian and creates a voice recording for the restaurant's daily specials. He's been doing so every weekday for 20 years this week.
Carter, general manager of the Chicken Shack on Acadian Thruway, has mastered the art of the restaurant voicemail greeting. First, he preaches the menu, a kind of poultry poetry, with the cadence of an auctioneer. His messages go beyond a litany of side orders, segueing into a mini-sermon providing nourishment for the soul.
They are long, usually two minutes. They are words from the heart, for the stomach and spirit — informative, rhythmic and encouraging.
"I just try to be a light in a dark place and encourage people," Carter said. "If I can see one person's life change for the better, that's worth more than a million dollars to me. That is what this is all about."
He initiates prayer for the community and recites scriptures or fulfilling reminders on the voicemails, concluding each one with, "Have a great and awesome day!"
Twenty years ago, a visit to a Spirit of Pentecost Conference in Louisiana birthed the famous recordings. When Lloyd Vincent Sr. challenged the congregation to bring gospel to the marketplace, Carter accepted it.
"I started to think, 'What can I do to introduce somebody to Christ? How can I do that without stopping business flow?'" Carter said. "Well, I thought, 'Let me say something on this recording every day that will enlighten somebody's heart.' I've been running with it since."
Many customers, including Baton Rouge native Patrice Jones, call the restaurant every day expecting to hear their daily bread.
"My friends and I say the messages make the food taste better," she said.
One of Carter's mini-sermons that stuck with Jones is based on Psalms 121:1, which reminds her to look to the hills for help from the Lord.
"It's a reminder that you're never alone during adversity," she said.
Although Carter said that knowing he has made a difference in someone's life brightens his day, he takes no credit for anything since he allows God to use him and deliver the two-minute heartfelt words.
"I do it all for the glory of God," Carter said. "I don't do it for nobody to pat me on the back and say you did a good job."
But when Carter isn't working, he's either attending church, spending time with his six grandchildren or watching sports and local news. Paying attention to the news allows him to bridge the gap between sharing the gospel and remaining active in the community, he said. Sometimes he uses the restaurant's voicemails to inform locals of inclement weather, crime or community events.
In the summer of 1979, Carter started working at the Chicken Shack as a fry cook. He said he was 15 years old with no aspirations as a teenager traveling down the wrong path in life. However, he did put his strong work ethic to good use.
"All I knew was that jail is not an option," he said. "Along the journey, I started trusting in God, and then, the narrative changed for me."
With Carter's 44-year work anniversary at The Chicken Shack approaching in August, the 59-year-old general manager says he is content with the outcome of his life and desires to prevent Black men from following in the wrong footsteps.
More importantly, Carter's fuel for community engagement and evangelism has not dwindled.
According to Jones, "Some people do stuff and get tired, but after all these years, Troy sounds the same. You can still hear the anointing behind his words."
Despite the fact that many people enjoy Carter's uplifting remarks, he said his recordings have nothing on the Chicken Shack's renowned, "knuckle-suckin' good" chicken.
In 1935, Thomas Delpit founded The Chicken Shack. It was passed down to his only son and Baton Rouge's first Black city council member, Joe Delpit. Today, the Black-owned and fourth-generation-run business stands as one of Baton Rouge's oldest continually operating restaurants.
"The Chicken Shack has a rich heritage," Carter said. "For a small Black business, we're doing great."
Carter said he'll give the restaurant five more years before retiring, joining Chicken Shack co-owner Henry Baptiste, who retired in May 2023. He is willing to set up the recordings from his house even after retirement, but that's a few years down the road.
"This is a part of my life. I never saw a reason to leave," he said. "I love what I do. I love the people that come in here. When you meet people as regularly as we meet them, sometimes they come in as customers and over time become family and friends."
The official 20th anniversary of Carter's recordings is July 27, 2023.
(Features editor Jan Risher contributed to this story.)
