Here's a serious holiday question: Is "Die Hard" a Christmas movie?
Lots of people think so, and the crew at Soulshine Kitchen & Bar will be in complete agreement when staging a "Die Hard"-themed Trust Pop-Up Dinner from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.
The dinner is a collaboration between Brickyard South, Danny Wilson and Soulshine, which is hosting the dinner at its 144 W. Chimes St. location.
The dinner will feature four courses and four cocktails framed by one simple question: Do you trust the chef? Guests will choose from two ingredient options for each course and trust that what comes out of the kitchen will be life-changing.
Best of all, this dinner inspired by "Die Hard" is sure to have the charm of a fancy office Christmas party paired with the excitement and intrigue of a ho-ho-hostage takeover.
Tickets are $80. You can Yippie-Kay-Yay over to eventbrite.com/e/trust-pop-up-dinner-at-soulshine-kitchen-bar-ep-6-die-hard-tickets-472991980747 to purchase yours.
Santa at Southdowns
Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant, 4335 Perkins Road, is bringing Santa Claus to Southdowns Shopping Center from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1.
Santa's visit will be highlighted by food, drinks, activities and local vendor pop-ups.
For more information, call (225) 924-3045.
The Grinch Brunch
Willie's Restaurant, 11260 Coursey Blvd., is hosting a Grinch Brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Yes, the Grinch definitely will make an appearance. For more information, call (225) 924-3045 or visit williesbr.com.
Chefs Evening
Tickets are on sale for the Denham Springs Main Street Holiday Chefs Evening from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 in the Denham Springs Antique Village. Tickets are $26.50 by visiting denhamspringsmainstreet.org.
Breakfast with Santa
The California Pizza Kitchen, 10001 Perkins Rowe, will host Breakfast with Santa from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, and again on Saturday, Dec. 17. Breakfast pizzas are $15, and kids younger than age 3 eat free.
Reservations are required by calling (225) 766-3840.
Fry Day Fish Dinner
The Fall/Winter First Fry Day Fish Dinner sale will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1150 S. 12th St.
Dinners will be sold in the school cafeteria and will include two fried catfish filets, spaghetti and cheese, peas, potato salad, bread and cake. Place your order by calling (225) 387-6639.
Chanukah Chocolate Workshop
Tickets are on sale for a Chanukah Chocolate Workshop at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at The Best Touch Salon, 10735 Linkwood Court. The event is hosted by Chabad of Baton Rouge.
Create your own perfect Chanukah gift box of chocolates from scratch. Tickets are $18-$36 by visiting chabadbr.com/women.
Meet Elsa
Meet "Frozen's" Ice Queen Elsa from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 3, at Small Cakes Cupcakery and Creamery Gonzales, 13025 La. 44, Gonzales.
In honor of Elsa's visit, the eatery will offer up "Frozen" themed desserts, including mini and regular size cupcakes. There also will be photo ops with Elsa for children.
For more information, call (225) 390-1031.