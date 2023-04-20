Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond is launching the premiere of Southeastern Theatre’s ninth annual Inkslinger Playwriting Contest winner on Wednesday, April 26.
The play runs through Sunday, April 30 with all performances at 7:30 p.m. in Reimer's Memorial Auditorium, 305 E. Cherry St., downtown Hammond.
"While D Vickers Hall undergoes renovation and Southeastern Theatre’s two performance spaces are under renovation, Southeastern has officially launched its new bachelor's degree in theater with enthusiastic students," said Southeastern Instructor of Theater Anne-Liese Fox, who is directing the play. "We're preparing to close the season with the premiere of ‘The Truth About Winnie Ruth Judd,’ by Phoenix playwrights Cathy Dresbach and Ben Tyler.”
Southeastern’s Inkslinger Playwriting Contest is currently celebrating its 10th year with 230 play submissions from playwrights from all throughout North America. The contest employs the volunteer efforts of 30 local and national expert judges.
Every year, the winning play receives a full production as part of Southeastern Theatre’s main stage season with travel and lodging expenses provided for the playwright to attend the performances.
Fox said the play tells the tale of the legendary Phoenix icon, Winnie Ruth Judd, otherwise known as The Trunk Murderess.
“In 1931, the Phoenix radio station KOY aired dramatic reenactments of the murder trial, thereby launching an international fascination, not only with the case,” Fox explained. “The details of the case added to the international interest as the murderess was a young and pretty married woman who was charged for murdering her two friends and the gruesome fact that the bodies of the murder victims were dismembered and placed in traveling trunks. The incredible success of the Phoenix KOY radio broadcasts opened up an enduring fascination and investment in the entertainment genre of true crime drama.”
Playwright Tyler will offer a post-show talkback after opening night, which is open to the public.
Tickets are free to Southeastern students, $20 for general admission and $15 for seniors, military and non-SLU students. Tickets can be purchased at the door and are also available by leaving a message by calling (985) 549-2115 or emailing theatreboxoffice@southeastern.edu.
For more information, visit southeastern.edu/theatre.